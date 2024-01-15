The First Read, Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing/eliminated NFL playoff teams

If there's a theme that best describes what we saw in the first couple days of Super Wild Card Weekend, it's this:
Out with the old, in with the new.
Saturday and Sunday were all about coming-out parties, as some fresh faces took turns basking in the spotlight. The Texans showed us that they're more than just a cute little story. Jordan Love provided us with another reason to believe Green Bay absolutely did the right thing by moving on from Aaron Rodgers. The Lions had their share of fun, as well, as they claimed their first postseason win since the 1991 campaign.
That's what makes this first weekend of the NFL playoffs so crazy. You can have an idea for what's coming, but then it can totally fall apart once the games actually kick off. For example, this weekend started with plenty of discussion about players and coaches facing former teams. You had Miami's Tyreek Hill returning to Kansas City, Matthew Stafford going back to Detroit and Mike McCarthy facing off against the same Green Bay franchise that he once led to a Super Bowl win. All three of those men walked away from those games in defeat, largely because it was time for other, less-familiar faces to shine.
The Chiefs are the most accomplished team in this postseason, but they're now relying heavily on a stellar defense and a couple young players named Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco. The Texans have their own youth movement going on, with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the way. The Packers are the youngest team in the league, but that didn't hurt them in their blowout win over the Cowboys. The Lions also haven't been afraid to count on less-experienced players in their championship quest, as rookie running back Jahymr Gibbs and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta keep making huge plays for them.
So, what does this all mean? That's what the Super Wild Card Weekend edition of The First Read is here for. We learned plenty in the first two days of this round -- and there are still two games left to be played on Monday. Here's one pressing question for each team that will be playing next weekend in the Divisional Round, as well as one for those who are now heading home.
AFC PLAYOFF TEAMS
How do the Ravens avoid a repeat of 2019?
By remembering that this is a different team heading into this postseason. In 2019, the Ravens had the top seed in the AFC -- and really the best squad in the league -- until the Tennessee Titans upset them in the Divisional Round by forcing quarterback Lamar Jackson to beat them from the pocket. That tactic isn’t going to fly this time around for the opposition. Jackson has shown tremendous growth as a passer, and the Ravens' offense has flourished under the guidance of first-year coordinator Todd Monken. There are plenty of receivers who can make plays after the catch. The running game is the best in football, with Jackson and a variety of backs capable of doing their own damage. If that isn’t enough, Baltimore’s top-ranked scoring defense has become more disruptive with each passing week, as blowout wins over the 49ers and Dolphins late in the regular season proved. The 2019 campaign was a missed opportunity for the Ravens. It’s hard to see them imploding in the Divisional Round with this current group.
Do the Chiefs have enough offense to reach their sixth straight AFC Championship Game?
There are two ways to look at the Chiefs right now. The first is to say they’re showing obvious improvement with their offense based on how much of a mess this group was just three weeks ago, when the Las Vegas Raiders bullied them in a 20-14 loss on Christmas Day. Kansas City is playing cleaner football and more of the offensive load has been put on the shoulders of second-year RB Isiah Pacheco and rookie WR Rashee Rice. Those two players were the standouts in Kansas City’s 26-7 wild-card win over Miami -- Pacheco ran for 89 yards and a score, while Rice had eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown -- and they’ll have to be equally productive (at least) in the Divisional Round. That’s because the other way to look at these Chiefs is to say they’re beating up on lesser competition. The Dolphins came into that wild-card game missing five defensive starters and every significant edge rusher who started the season. The Bengals, whom Kansas City beat in Week 17 before resting starters in the season finale against the Rams, ranked 31st in the league in yards allowed this season. Remember this stat: The Chiefs kicked a combined six field goals and scored three touchdowns on nine red zone trips in those games against Miami and Cincinnati. So while it’s great to see them embracing the idea of winning ugly and relying on a strong defense, they’ll need to cross the goal line more often to advance beyond the Divisional Round.
Are the 2023 Texans going to be the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals?
The similarities are real. Those Bengals had a young, talented quarterback named Joe Burrow setting the tone for a team sorely in need of confidence and faith. These Texans have rookie C.J. Stroud doing exactly the same thing. Those Bengals had an underrated defense that forced a slew of postseason turnovers on their way to winning the AFC. These Texans just returned two interceptions for touchdowns in their 45-14 wild-card win over Cleveland on Saturday. If you want to talk coaches, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor won a division crown with a team that had endured five straight losing seasons. Houston’s DeMeco Ryans claimed the AFC South this season after the Texans won all of 11 games combined over the three previous years. But here’s the main thing that makes Houston as scary as Cincinnati was two years ago: These young Texans don’t fear anybody. The Browns had one of the most disruptive defenses in football coming into Saturday, and Stroud lit them up from the jump. That should be a wake-up call for every other team in this postseason. The Texans aren’t merely happy to be here. They clearly believe they can do their fair share of damage with this opportunity.
NFC PLAYOFF TEAMS
Will anybody in the NFC challenge the 49ers?
That’s a fair question, given how much San Francisco rolled through the conference. This team had five losses and only two came against NFC opponents, a Week 7 setback at Minnesota (when the 49ers were dealing with injuries to key offensive players like left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel) and a season-ending defeat to the Rams (when San Francisco rested several starters). Now consider the wins over NFC playoff teams. The 49ers beat the Cowboys by 32 points, the Eagles by 23 and the Buccaneers by 13. The Rams are the only team that gave them trouble -- San Francisco won the Week 2 contest, 30-23 -- and they were eliminated by the Lions on Sunday. All that said, the Packers just pulled an impressive upset in Dallas, while the Lions can match the 49ers’ physical nature in the trenches. But can any of those teams go to San Francisco and get a win? It’s hard to see that happening. The Niners are simply too loaded on offense, too stout on defense and too eager to make up for losing in last year’s NFC title game.
Is fate smiling on the Lions?
What a difference a couple weeks make. Dan Campbell’s head was about to explode when a controversial penalty on a two-point conversion resulted in his team losing in Dallas in Week 17. That defeat led to Detroit being the third seed in the NFC playoffs and the Cowboys receiving the No. 2 slot. The Lions don’t have to worry about that disadvantage anymore, not with their 24-23 win over the Rams coming just hours after Dallas lost to Green Bay on Sunday. Now the narrative isn’t solely about the Lions winning the NFC North for the first time in three decades or earning their first playoff win in 32 years; it’s about how far this team can go with another home game coming this weekend. Quarterback Jared Goff looked up for the task (22-27, 277 yards, one touchdown), as he outdueled Matthew Stafford to get the win. The Detroit defense was clutch, as well, as it didn’t allow the potent Rams offense to score a touchdown on three red zone attempts. The Lions were more than ready for the brighter spotlight of the postseason. Their next step is proving they can capitalize on another home playoff game.
Can the Packers keep this up?
The one thing you can always count on with young teams is being unable to predict how they’ll perform. For Exhibit A, we give you the Green Bay Packers. This bunch has gone from 2-1 to 3-6 to 6-6 to 6-8 to 9-8. This writer thought they would get run out of Dallas in Sunday’s wild-card game because of that inconsistency and Green Bay’s recent defensive struggles. The Packers wound up stifling the league’s highest-scoring team and winning in a 48-32 rout that wasn't even as close as that final score might lead you to believe. So, how does one evaluate the Packers heading into San Francisco? Let’s start with quarterback Jordan Love. Dude is for real. He finished the regular season with 18 touchdown passes and only one interception in his final eight games, six of which resulted in Green Bay wins. He followed that up by completing 16 of his 21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys on Sunday. It helps that his supporting cast is delivering -- Romeo Doubs had 151 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Aaron Jones ran for 118 yards and three scores -- but Love clearly is blossoming into a star. The even bigger surprise on Sunday was the play of the Packers' defense. That unit had problems in December with Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield and Carolina’s Bryce Young, so it seemed likely that Dak Prescott would generate big numbers. So much for that sentiment. The Packers embarrassed a ton of skeptics. It will be much harder to do that again in San Francisco.
ELIMINATED TEAMS
Is Mike McCarthy the right man for the Cowboys?
It’s time to have a hard conversation about that in Dallas, especially when owner Jerry Jones said he was “floored” by his team’s wild-card loss to Green Bay. For all the success Mike McCarthy has enjoyed over the last three years -- a run that includes two NFC East titles and three 12-win seasons -- he simply can’t move this team deep into the playoffs. The Cowboys have one postseason victory in his four seasons and this latest defeat was easily the most disturbing. Dallas came into that contest riding a 16-game home winning streak. They wound up looking ill-prepared to deal with a Packers team that was ready to scrap as soon as that game kicked off. The Cowboys faced a 27-0 deficit at one point in the first half, which was mind-boggling given that this team averaged 37 points per game at home this year and Green Bay’s defense had been abysmal lately. Jones has supported McCarthy plenty in the past. Does that change now that he’s endured his third straight soul-crushing defeat with McCarthy at the helm? The marketplace is stocked with a number of strong head coaches, a group that includes Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, Mike Vrabel and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. It didn’t make sense for Jones to take a chance on a less proven commodity before. Now that his Cowboys have lost once again -- in a year when they held the No. 2 seed and it wasn’t the 49ers knocking them off -- it might be time to think about a new head coach.
Will Deshaun Watson deliver for this team?
Joe Flacco was the best and the worst thing that could’ve happened to the Cleveland Browns. He was great because he obviously helped this team reach the playoffs by leading it to four wins out of the five of the games he started. He was problematic because his success -- after sitting at home for the first 13 weeks of this season -- magnified the issues surrounding Watson. This was supposed to be the year when Watson turned the corner and reminded people of why the Browns gave him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Instead, he gave us even more reasons to wonder if this marriage will actually work. Flacco looked incredibly comfortable running the offense of head coach Kevin Stefanski with limited experience while Watson has rarely found a rhythm to indicate he’s trending back towards being a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback. You can argue that the Browns sustained major hits to their supporting cast -- including season-ending injuries to running back Nick Chubb and both starting offensive tackles -- and that Watson was done in by an injury to his shoulder that landed him on injured reserve as well. The truth is that Flacco found a way to thrive with that diminished supporting cast until he bottomed out in a turnover-filled playoff loss to Houston on Saturday. We all know the Browns can’t afford to give up on Watson at this stage. What is worth questioning is if he really can take this offense to the heights that Flacco attained so easily.
Is Tua Tagovailoa worthy of a massive contract extension?
Like Watson in Cleveland, Tagovailoa will enter next year with lingering questions about how high the Dolphins can fly with him under center. The good news is that he at least is trending in the right direction. Tagovailoa is coming off a career year in Miami, as he earned Pro Bowl honors after throwing for a league-high 4,624 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Most importantly, he played a full season for the first time since entering the NFL as the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft. Now comes the hard part: Should the Dolphins turn him into one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league? The team picked up his fifth-year option but you must wonder how eager they are to drop a contract worth an average of $50 million per year on him. Of the six players who currently belong in that club, only one hasn’t won a Most Valuable Player and/or appeared in a Super Bowl to date (the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert). Tagovailoa had the look of a player who might be capable of ascending to that level earlier this year but his last three weeks have been horrible. The Dolphins lost when the top seed in the AFC playoffs was on the line (a 56-19 beating at Baltimore), the AFC East title was up for grabs (a 21-14 home defeat to Buffalo) and in the wild-card round (26-7 loss to Kansas City). Tagovailoa averaged a meager 203 passing yards while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions in those contests. Do we also need to mention Miami only beat one team with a winning record all year? There’s a lot to like about Tagovailoa on a rookie deal. It might be a different story if he becomes one of the league’s wealthiest players.
How do the Rams build on this season?
This season didn’t end the way the Rams hoped but this also wasn’t supposed to be a playoff team when the year began. Los Angeles is ahead of schedule because general manager Les Snead knows how to find hidden gems in the draft and head coach Sean McVay knows how to coach them. This was the season when the Rams turned a fifth-round pick into the most productive rookie receiver in NFL history (Puka Nacua). Second-year back Kyren Williams was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft and he was the best running back in the league not named Christian McCaffrey this season. The Rams found two other defense talents in this rookie class as well, with edge rusher Byron Young (eight sacks) and nose tackle Kobie Turner (nine sacks) thriving as first-year players. That’s an exciting place to be for a team that went all-in to win the Super Bowl two seasons ago and openly admitted it might need some time to rebuild itself into a playoff contender. The question now is whether Snead and McVay can keep bolstering the foundation they’re setting with this latest crop of young players.