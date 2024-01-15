The First Read, Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing/eliminated NFL playoff teams

Do the Chiefs have enough offense to reach their sixth straight AFC Championship Game?





There are two ways to look at the Chiefs right now. The first is to say they’re showing obvious improvement with their offense based on how much of a mess this group was just three weeks ago, when the Las Vegas Raiders bullied them in a 20-14 loss on Christmas Day. Kansas City is playing cleaner football and more of the offensive load has been put on the shoulders of second-year RB Isiah Pacheco and rookie WR Rashee Rice. Those two players were the standouts in Kansas City’s 26-7 wild-card win over Miami -- Pacheco ran for 89 yards and a score, while Rice had eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown -- and they’ll have to be equally productive (at least) in the Divisional Round. That’s because the other way to look at these Chiefs is to say they’re beating up on lesser competition. The Dolphins came into that wild-card game missing five defensive starters and every significant edge rusher who started the season. The Bengals, whom Kansas City beat in Week 17 before resting starters in the season finale against the Rams, ranked 31st in the league in yards allowed this season. Remember this stat: The Chiefs kicked a combined six field goals and scored three touchdowns on nine red zone trips in those games against Miami and Cincinnati. So while it’s great to see them embracing the idea of winning ugly and relying on a strong defense, they’ll need to cross the goal line more often to advance beyond the Divisional Round.