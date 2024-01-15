Jerry Jones 'floored' by Cowboys' loss, has no comment on Mike McCarthy's future

Asked how much Sunday's result will weigh in his decision, Jones said, "I give a lot to today. I'll give a lot to everything we've done."

Like Jones, McCarthy said after the game that he was only thinking about how painful the loss was – not his employment status.

"I think the biggest thing is we're disappointed," McCarthy said. "I've got a whole team in the locker room that's hurting. I haven't thought past the outcome of this game."

McCarthy also shared Jones' shock at the result.

"I don't think anyone saw this coming," he said. "We didn't get it done in any of the phases."

Leading up to the game, Jones felt the need to walk back a comment he made on McCarthy's future, when he said, "We'll see how each game goes in the playoffs." Jones gave full-throated support for McCarthy when asked about that line, saying he was "surprised" at the reaction to it and that he "couldn't be more pleased with what (McCarthy has) done, and how he's coached."

McCarthy, 60, went 6-10 in his first season in Dallas, followed by three straight 12-5 campaigns. His regular-season record with the Cowboys is 42-25, but Sunday's loss to Green Bay drops his playoff mark with the team to 1-3.

Jones said this week that McCarthy is under contract for the 2024 season.

Dallas' offense struggled early on Sunday, failing to score until the final play of the first half, after Green Bay had built up a 27-0 lead thanks to Darnell Savage's pick-six. The Cowboys finished Sunday with 510 yards of offense, making it closer than it appeared.

"I sucked tonight," quarterback Dak Prescott said after his postseason record as a starter fell to 2-5.

Prescott, who had two interceptions, tried to run cover for McCarthy, saying, " This team has had the success that they've had because of him."

If McCarthy is on the hot seat for the loss, Prescott said, "Add me to the list in that case."

Jones also had thoughts on the Cowboys allowing 48 points.

"Didn't see that coming at all," Jones said. "If you had told me (before the game) that we had scored 32 points, I would have thought we had won."

The 48 points were the most the Cowboys have allowed under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has been mentioned as a possible head-coaching candidate elsewhere this offseason.

"We picked the wrong day to have a bad day," McCarthy said.