Around the NFL

Jerry Jones 'floored' by Cowboys' loss, has no comment on Mike McCarthy's future

Published: Jan 14, 2024 at 09:44 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Is Jerry Jones still pleased with his head coach?

Sunday's Super Wild Card Game couldn't have helped. Head coach Mike McCarthy's status felt a bit shaky prior to Sunday, so naturally, there was a crowd around the Dallas Cowboys' owner after their shocking 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"This seems like the most painful (playoff loss) because we all had such great expectations and had hope for this team," Jones said. "I'm floored. This is beyond my comprehension."

But as for McCarthy's -- or anyone else's, status, Jones wasn't biting. He wouldn't comment on any player or coach in the immediate aftermath of the loss.

"I haven't thought one second (about McCarthy's future)," Jones said, adding he's not sure when he'll meet with McCarthy.

Asked how much Sunday's result will weigh in his decision, Jones said, "I give a lot to today. I'll give a lot to everything we've done."

Like Jones, McCarthy said after the game that he was only thinking about how painful the loss was – not his employment status.

"I think the biggest thing is we're disappointed," McCarthy said. "I've got a whole team in the locker room that's hurting. I haven't thought past the outcome of this game."

McCarthy also shared Jones' shock at the result.

"I don't think anyone saw this coming," he said. "We didn't get it done in any of the phases."

Leading up to the game, Jones felt the need to walk back a comment he made on McCarthy's future, when he said, "We'll see how each game goes in the playoffs." Jones gave full-throated support for McCarthy when asked about that line, saying he was "surprised" at the reaction to it and that he "couldn't be more pleased with what (McCarthy has) done, and how he's coached."

McCarthy, 60, went 6-10 in his first season in Dallas, followed by three straight 12-5 campaigns. His regular-season record with the Cowboys is 42-25, but Sunday's loss to Green Bay drops his playoff mark with the team to 1-3.

Jones said this week that McCarthy is under contract for the 2024 season.

Dallas' offense struggled early on Sunday, failing to score until the final play of the first half, after Green Bay had built up a 27-0 lead thanks to Darnell Savage's pick-six. The Cowboys finished Sunday with 510 yards of offense, making it closer than it appeared.

"I sucked tonight," quarterback Dak Prescott said after his postseason record as a starter fell to 2-5.

Prescott, who had two interceptions, tried to run cover for McCarthy, saying, " This team has had the success that they've had because of him."

If McCarthy is on the hot seat for the loss, Prescott said, "Add me to the list in that case."

Jones also had thoughts on the Cowboys allowing 48 points.

"Didn't see that coming at all," Jones said. "If you had told me (before the game) that we had scored 32 points, I would have thought we had won."

The 48 points were the most the Cowboys have allowed under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has been mentioned as a possible head-coaching candidate elsewhere this offseason.

"We picked the wrong day to have a bad day," McCarthy said.

Now, following another Cowboys playoff loss, we wait to find out if there are more bad days in the near future.

Related Content

news

NFL announces schedule for upcoming Divisional Round

The NFL revealed the Divisional Round schedule for next week. 
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Lions' win over Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Detroit Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, on Sunday to score their first playoff victory since 1991 and move on to the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Packers' Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love's performance vs. Cowboys: 'Wow. That's about all I can say.'

The Green Bay Packers routed the Dallas Cowboys, dicing up the league's fifth-ranked defense behind Jordan Love's near-perfect debut and Aaron Jones' three rushing scores to vanquish the favored Cowboys, 48-32, and move onto the NFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Packers' upset win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a shocking 48-32 upset win on Sunday to advance to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will travel to face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.
news

Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta (knee) active Sunday vs. Rams

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is active for the Detroit Lions' Super Wild Card Weekend game with the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers arrive in Buffalo for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have arrived in Buffalo, N.Y., for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game versus the Bills, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on Sunday.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Packers WR Christian Watson (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (ankle) active vs. Cowboys

Packers WR Christian Watson, who hasn't played since Dec. 3 due to a hamstring injury, is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
news

Tyreek Hill believes Dolphins can learn from loss to Chiefs: 'We just can't be a bunch of front-runners'

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill believes Miami has the the right core of players to reach their Super Bowl aspirations, especially if they can learn from the lessons presented to them in the 26-7 defeat. 
news

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy announces he intends to enter the 2024 NFL Draft

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, fresh off leading the Wolverines to a national title, announced he intends to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.