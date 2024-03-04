Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announces retirement after 13 seasons

"I have been the underdog my entire career and -- I mean this when I say it -- I wish I still was. Few things gave me more joy than proving someone wrong. My mother used to tell people and still says to this day, 'If you want Jason to do something, all you have to do is tell him he can't,' and that was true in more ways than I care to admit. I relish doubters; they fuel the fire within. I suspect that comes from an upbringing where my parents would tell me, 'Jason, you can do, you can be anything you put your mind to it and work hard to achieve it.' So whenever I was faced with doubt in my career, be it from fans, coaches, even from my own teammates, the American dream would burn deep from inside my bones, which leads to my last Jeff Stoutland quote: 'Hungry dogs run fast.' "