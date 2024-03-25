Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on signing RB Saquon Barkley: 'He's going to bring an element to our offense'

"I'm really excited about Saquon and the things that he can do," Sirianni said. "You know he's such a dynamic football player. Both as a running back and also the things he can do as a pass catcher. He's going to bring an element to our offense and to our team. As much as we see him, all the highlights that we see on the tape -- from my understanding and all of our homework he's a good leader and teammate as well. To be able to add that into our locker room and not only the playmaking ability but the person is really important.