Commanders HC Dan Quinn: It would be 'fair to envision' Washington selecting QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Mar 23, 2024 at 06:36 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Commanders are officially starting a new era with Dan Quinn and possibly a fresh start at the quarterback position.

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, Quinn discussed the possibility of Washington selecting a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft or later in April's event.

"I would say it'd be fair to envision we'd be taking a quarterback," Quinn said. "To say where it'll be happening, I think that's a better question for (general manager) Adam (Peters). As the next weeks unfold there'll be a lot of discussion, and that's why we've had a great trip out seeing some guys, we'll do that some more in the weeks ahead, but I've enjoyed that process with Adam, and going through it. He's somebody that is an absolute expert at this position, what it looks like, where to go, and so going through that process has been really cool."

As Quinn collaborates with Peters for April's draft, they'll have to wait and see what the Chicago Bears decide to do with the No. 1 overall pick. After the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers, most signs point to USC prospect Caleb Williams being the front-runner to be selected No. 1 overall. But what happens after Chicago's pick remains unknown.

Will it be LSU QB Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye?

Even though Washington will have to wait and see how the draft unfolds, Quinn says there's still work to do on who the Commanders will select if they decide to use their pick.

"I still have a lot of work to do into that space," he said. "Unfortunately, Adam's way further ahead from going through it, but we really dug in hard on our own team, and then the free agent process. And now as we're getting finalized and on the draft side of things, we still have more visits, people to come in, it's been more time. So, I'd say we're getting closer, but to say we're there yet, not yet."

Peters, a first-year general manager, heads into his first NFL draft after a busy month in March. Peters added QB Marcus Mariota, RB Austin Ekeler, TE Zach Ertz, LB Bobby Wagner and safety Jeremy Chinn in free agency.

With 2023 starter Sam Howell traded to Seattle, Mariota and Jake Fromm currently fill the QB room in Washington. Even though the Commanders hold a premium pick at No. 2, Quinn says the phone is ringing, and Peters is answering all the calls if a team wants to trade up in the draft.

"Yes, I would say it's ringing, and because, like you said, of the talent of the group this year," Quinn said. "And so I would anticipate him fielding these calls as it goes through, and usually it's not necessarily later than No. 6 or 7, but those people who are usually in the top four or five, there's somebody that somebody has targeted, and I think it's mostly like 'Well, I've got to take a shot!' A lot of times it's no, like 'Thanks for calling' but it is part of the process, and you have to do your due diligence to listen and to find out just to make sure, like is there something that you just couldn't refuse.

"I certainly walked past it in the hallway when I was with the Cowboys, years ago for a trade that involved Herschel Walker and many draft picks and changed a lot of their organization. So, I think anybody in personnel with the skills of Adam, they're going to listen, but there's only so many things that you'd consider and it'd better be really good."

