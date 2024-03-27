 Skip to main content
Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on two-year, $20 million contract

Published: Mar 27, 2024 at 03:38 PM Updated: Mar 27, 2024 at 03:51 PM
Kevin Patra

Jadeveon Clowney is headed back to the Carolinas.

The edge rusher agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year, $20 million contract with a max value of $24 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.

The team later officially announced the deal.

The Rock Hill native and South Carolina Gamecocks star visited the Panthers and New York Jets, while also staying in touch with the Baltimore Ravens. Ultimately, the Panthers made the plunge to upgrade a pass-rush crew after trading Brian Burns and losing Frankie Luvu in free agency.

The former No. 1 overall pick by Houston in 2014, Clowney joins his sixth pro team in 11 seasons.

In his 10 seasons, Clowney has generated 52.5 sacks, including tying a career-high 9.5 with the Ravens in 2023. He's not a high-volume sack artist, having never hit the double-digit mark in a season, but he can still provide pressure off the edge and is stout against the run.

Between the Burns trade and Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos losses in free agency, the Panthers saw 45.5% of their QB pressures and 67% of their sacks from 2023 leave the roster. Adding Clowney to pair with free-agent addition D.J. Wonnum helps close that gap.

A versatile Clowney, who played in numerous systems in his decade in the NFL, should fit nicely in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme.

At 31 years old, Clowney is on the back nine of his career, but he can still be disruptive, generating pressure and playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage. For the rebuilding Panthers, his presence is a welcome addition up front.

