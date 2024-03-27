Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on two-year, $20 million contract

The former No. 1 overall pick by Houston in 2014, Clowney joins his sixth pro team in 11 seasons.

In his 10 seasons, Clowney has generated 52.5 sacks, including tying a career-high 9.5 with the Ravens in 2023. He's not a high-volume sack artist, having never hit the double-digit mark in a season, but he can still provide pressure off the edge and is stout against the run.

Between the Burns trade and Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos losses in free agency, the Panthers saw 45.5% of their QB pressures and 67% of their sacks from 2023 leave the roster. Adding Clowney to pair with free-agent addition D.J. Wonnum helps close that gap.

A versatile Clowney, who played in numerous systems in his decade in the NFL, should fit nicely in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme.