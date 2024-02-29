2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Thursday's activities in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Thursday marked the first day of on-field events and second day of prospect press conferences at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Defensive linemen and linebackers will be working out, while defensive backs stepped up to the podiums. Here are the biggest things we learned from the day's events.
1) Early combine star emerging. It doesn't take long to recognize Alabama CB Terrion Arnold is oozing with confidence.
It's not all that surprising, considering he comes from the best college football program of the last 15 years or so. He also spent the past couple seasons lined up alongside fellow projected first-round CB Kool-Aid McKinstry. Iron has indeed sharpened iron.
"Kool-Aid and I, man, we're very close-knit, very tight," Arnold said. "If he's on the right side, and he just made a play, I'm like, OK, man, if they throw this ball my way, I gotta make a play. So it's friendly competition, we challenge each other, we make each other better, and that's why we're both here."
Considering how quickly Arnold is taking this combine by storm with his personality, it wouldn't be shocking if he ran for office (and won) in 15 or so years. He's still relatively new to the cornerback position after transitioning from being a high school safety -- where his team ran a defense they called "funnel the ball to Terrion," according to Arnold.
It helped that he managed to keep up with All-American receiver Jameson Williams in practice as a freshman, but Arnold's grandfather also played a key role in the former Crimson Tide star's development.
"My granddad was a roofer," Arnold explained. "I like to correlate roofing to football. My granddad always told me, 'On the roof, TA, no one's coming to save you.' So when I'm on that roof and I'm on that 8x12, 10x12 and it's a high pitch walking up there, you're slipping on the fiberglass, you kind of get a little rocky, a little shaky, you know that if you lose confidence in yourself, you're gonna slip and fall.
"It's the same way with playing corner and being a human being. If you don't have that confidence to come in and take over a room and have that presence, nobody else is going to have that confidence in you. So that's where I get it from."
He didn't slip much in his college career, and as NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' top corner in the 2024 class, he likely won't fall this spring, either. -- Nick Shook
2) Bowers looking to add bulk. Georgia's Brock Bowers is considered the top tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft and he could go early in Round 1.
The two-time John Mackey Award winner impacted games the past three seasons as both a receiver (2,538 yards, 26 TDs in 40 college games) and runner (19 rushes, 193 yards, five TDs), leading the Bulldogs to two national titles.
But Bowers said he's been trying to bulk up after playing last season around 235 pounds.
"Maybe a little bit more some weeks," Bowers said on Thursday. "It kind of fluctuated between 235 and a little higher. I've just been trying to gradually build up my weight and play higher."
Listed in college at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Bowers won't weigh in officially until Friday. He's expected to measure, size-wise, similarly to the Jaguars' Evan Engram and Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo, so there are some very respectable comps.
Engram ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at his combine workout. Okonkwo ran a 4.52. Bowers is believed to have speed in that same range, as well. But he appeared unsure whether he'll run or test athletically in Indianapolis.
"We'll see," Bowers said. "If not (Friday), then definitely at pro day."
Bowers underwent midseason tightrope ankle surgery last season, causing him to miss four games before returning. But he said he's fully healthy and that his decision won't be medically based.
"Just a personal decision," he said. "We'll see how I am feeling tomorrow." -- Eric Edholm
3) Top DB eyeing April for highly anticipated workout. Iowa's Cooper DeJean was considered a leading contender to put on an epic show of athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he confirmed Thursday he will not work out in Indianapolis. DeJean is working his way back from a broken fibula he suffered during practice in November -- an injury he described as a "freak incident." The former Hawkeyes star said he started running full speed last week and is targeting early April to work out for teams ahead of the draft.
In addition to his health, there's intrigue around which position DeJean will play in the NFL. He spent the vast majority of his time at cornerback during his college career, but also has experience playing safety. He told reporters on Thursday that he's open to playing anywhere in the defensive backfield and on special teams, as well. He was the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year in 2023.
"I think being able to play multiple positions definitely helps me become a better football player in general," DeJean said. "I feel like Iowa has prepared me for that, being able to play multiple different positions and just kind of understand the ins and outs of the defense." -- Dan Parr
4) Sweat answers weighty question. Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat measured in at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 366 pounds on Thursday, which makes him one of the heavier prospects in recent combine history.
Sweat had attended the Senior Bowl and flashed some dominant reps in practices there, although he declined to weigh in at the event.
But for all the hand-wringing over Sweat's weight, the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year wasn't too concerned when he discussed his the topic on Wednesday.
"This is me, as y'all see," he said. I'm a big guy. Big frame. That's just how it is. I just grew into my body, man."
Sweat said he played at 365 pounds last season for the Longhorns.
"That's what I feel comfortable at," Sweat said.
So comfortable, in fact, that Sweat believes he'll blow people away with his athleticism on Thursday. Two years ago, Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis put on a show, running a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at 341 pounds, which helped vault him into the No. 13 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Sweat said we need to be prepared for how fast he's going to run – at 25 pounds heavier than Davis.
"I feel like a lot of y'all (are) gonna be like," Sweat said, making a shocked face, "when I run this 40. I'm gonna shock a lot of y'all." -- Eric Edholm
5) DB slides into DMs. Draft season is comp season in the NFL. It's high time for prospect-pro resemblance. And in this year's secondary crop, one of the most common comparisons you'll see is: Michigan DB Mike Sainristil = Bengals nickel Mike Hilton.
After spending his first three seasons in Ann Arbor as a part-time starter at wide receiver, Sainristil shifted to defensive back before the 2022 campaign and swiftly became the heartbeat of Michigan's defense as a playmaking nickel. With a game built on athleticism, toughness, twitch and extraordinary awareness, the former Wolverine reminds many of Hilton, one of the league's preeminent slot defenders.
Sainristil doesn't just embrace the comp -- he's actively working to confirm it.
"I did a lot of Mike Hilton study tape this past offseason," the 23-year-old native of Haiti said Thursday in Indianapolis.
But the relentless learner didn't stop at tape-munching; he hit Instagram, seeking advice from the man himself.
"I had a few conversations with him," Sainristil said. "I asked him, what does he do that helps him disguise his blitzes and allows him to get there? And his timing and everything. And he gave me a few tips on that."
A couple minutes later at his podium session, Sainristil was asked about how he transitioned so smoothly to the defensive side of the ball. His response was fitting:
"I've been a sponge, I've been very open to learning."
Indeed he has. -- Gennaro Filice