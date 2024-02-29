2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Thursday's activities in Indianapolis

1) Early combine star emerging. It doesn't take long to recognize Alabama CB Terrion Arnold is oozing with confidence.

It's not all that surprising, considering he comes from the best college football program of the last 15 years or so. He also spent the past couple seasons lined up alongside fellow projected first-round CB Kool-Aid McKinstry. Iron has indeed sharpened iron.

"Kool-Aid and I, man, we're very close-knit, very tight," Arnold said. "If he's on the right side, and he just made a play, I'm like, OK, man, if they throw this ball my way, I gotta make a play. So it's friendly competition, we challenge each other, we make each other better, and that's why we're both here."

Considering how quickly Arnold is taking this combine by storm with his personality, it wouldn't be shocking if he ran for office (and won) in 15 or so years. He's still relatively new to the cornerback position after transitioning from being a high school safety -- where his team ran a defense they called "funnel the ball to Terrion," according to Arnold.

It helped that he managed to keep up with All-American receiver Jameson Williams in practice as a freshman, but Arnold's grandfather also played a key role in the former Crimson Tide star's development.

"My granddad was a roofer," Arnold explained. "I like to correlate roofing to football. My granddad always told me, 'On the roof, TA, no one's coming to save you.' So when I'm on that roof and I'm on that 8x12, 10x12 and it's a high pitch walking up there, you're slipping on the fiberglass, you kind of get a little rocky, a little shaky, you know that if you lose confidence in yourself, you're gonna slip and fall.

"It's the same way with playing corner and being a human being. If you don't have that confidence to come in and take over a room and have that presence, nobody else is going to have that confidence in you. So that's where I get it from."