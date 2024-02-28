2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

When is the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 27 to March 3.

Where is the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

This year's event will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the Colts).

How can fans watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

NFL Network and NFL+ offer multi-platform coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of the this year's event, beginning Feb. 27. Here's the day-by-day schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers

Friday, March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends

Saturday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Sunday, March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

NFL+ provides live coverage of on-field positional drills with the Players Only Combine Presented by NOBULL, streaming:

Saturday, March 2: 2 p.m. ET

Who is participating in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL invited a total of 321 prospects to attend this year's combine.

What is the purpose of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine allows prospects to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL evaluators. Additionally, prospects have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams.

What are the notable drills at the NFL Scouting Combine?

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Where can you find results from the 2024 scouting combine?