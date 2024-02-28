 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

Published: Feb 28, 2024
Around the NFL Staff

It's officially draft season, and the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL provides one of the best opportunities for teams to evaluate prospects prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place April 25-27 in Detroit.

This year's combine features a number of intriguing talents vying to be the No.1 pick in the draft, currently held by the Chicago Bears.

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 29, NFL stars of the next generation take the field in Indianapolis to showcase their skills in front of general managers, coaches, scouts and player evaluators.

Over 300 players have been invited to participate this year and, in an exciting change in format, three skill position groups (quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs) will compete on the same day: Saturday, March 2.

Live coverage of combine drills begins with defensive linemen and linebackers at 3 p.m. ET Thursday on NFL Network and continues through Sunday, March 3. See the full broadcast schedule here. Streaming is also available on NFL+.

Exclusive coverage on NFL+ will include Players Only Combine on Saturday with Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Smith Sr., Maurice Jones-Drew and Michael Robinson analyzing drills live from the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Learn more about NFL+ here.

Here's what you need to know before drills begin during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine:

When is the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 27 to March 3.

Where is the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

This year's event will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the Colts).

How can fans watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

NFL Network and NFL+ offer multi-platform coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of the this year's event, beginning Feb. 27. Here's the day-by-day schedule:

  • Thursday, Feb. 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers
  • Friday, March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends
  • Saturday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • Sunday, March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

NFL+ provides live coverage of on-field positional drills with the Players Only Combine Presented by NOBULL, streaming:

  • Saturday, March 2: 2 p.m. ET

Who is participating in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL invited a total of 321 prospects to attend this year's combine.

What is the purpose of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine allows prospects to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL evaluators. Additionally, prospects have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams.

What are the notable drills at the NFL Scouting Combine?

  • 40-yard dash
  • Bench press
  • Vertical jump
  • Broad jump
  • Three-cone drill
  • 20-yard shuttle
  • 60-yard shuttle

Where can you find results from the 2024 scouting combine?

NFL Media's combine tracker will provide real-time updates as prospects complete drills in Indianapolis.

