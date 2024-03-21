Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort 'going to be listening' to offers for No. 4 pick

Sitting at No. 4 overall in a quarterback and wide receiver-rich draft, the Cardinals are sure to garner interest and Ossenfort will have an open ear. They could obviously stay put, as well.

With Kyler Murray tabbed as the team's franchise quarterback, Arizona's been linked as a candidate to take a wide receiver in many a mock draft, with many prognosticating Marvin Harrison, Jr. The Ohio State product didn’t take part in the NFL Scouting Combine nor Wednesday's Buckeyes pro day. Ossenfort appreciated Harrison's decision even if he is a believer in the more information, the better.

"I think with all the spring prep and the draft prep, I think that's really a personal decision that players have to make," Ossenfort said. "You know, hey, I'm a big fan of the more good information that we can have in the draft process the better, but it's not going to be the first time that a player doesn't check off every box for the spring process, it won't be the last time. So, in Marvin's case it's his decision, what he thought was best for him, and so we respect that, and we'll continue our evaluation process not only on him, but every draft prospect, and we'll evaluate the best we can with the information that we have."

Heading into their second seasons with the Cardinals, Ossenfort and Gannon have plenty of roster holes to fill and decisions to make for a club that went 4-13 in 2023.

A No. 1 wide receiver is likely tops among their needs, but interior offensive line help, additions along the defensive line as a whole, and cornerbacks are also needs that could be flashing in neon.