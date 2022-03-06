Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson outlines goals as talks with Ravens continue: 'Being a billionaire and being a champion'

Published: Mar 06, 2022 at 10:14 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

In his four seasons in the NFL, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ has started 53 games, including four in three trips to the postseason, won 38 of those starts, reached two Pro Bowls, been named a first-team All-Pro and earned AP Most Valuable Player honors in 2019.

But the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, still just 25 years old, says he has room from improvement as opponents start to get a grip on his game.

"Lately, since I've been in the league, defenses have been changing," Jackson said recently on UNINTERRUPTED's The Shop. "They don't play me like they play other defenses. I've got to get ready for a dog fight every game. They're going to play their best."

The numbers bear out the QB's claims. Jackson, an unparalleled dual-threat pro, has seen his interception totals steadily increase over the years -- he threw 13 picks to just 16 TDs in 2021 -- and he rushed for just 767 yards last season, a high mark among QBs but subpar for Lamar. Jackson also missed five games last year due to illness and a bone bruise in his ankle.

Asked by co-host Maverick Carter what he wants to change about his play heading into his fifth year in the league to get back on track, Jackson replied, "My approach. My mindset. Just a lot maturer. I felt like I was a little immature, not in a bad way, but just like..."

If Baltimore is to reap the benefits of a more mature Jackson going forward, then the two sides will have to work out a contract extension before the start of the 2023 league year. Jackson is entering the final season of his rookie deal and set to cash in on $23.1 million, his first big NFL payday courtesy of Baltimore making the easy call to pick up his fifth-year option. But after this year, Jackson is not under contract, and as of this week, he and the Ravens have not made progress on a new deal.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Ravens were hopeful to strike a pact with Jackson, but that it was up to the QB to come to the table.

"We've discussed this at length and I've said this before: We will work at Lamar's urgency," DeCosta said Wednesday. "He and I have had ongoing discussions. We've talked fairly recently as well. He knows how to find me; I know how to find him. I was very happy to see him working out on the West Coast recently with some of our guys. That's exciting. Something that we really think will help us this year be the very best team we can be.

"He's a guy that when we think about the Ravens three, four, five years from now, we envision Lamar being a very, very big part of that team and definitely a player that can help us win Super Bowls."

A Super Bowl title is also on Jackson's mind. The Ravens have made the postseason thrice under his leadership, but have won just one game and yet to make it past the Divisional Round. Jackson envisions a championship for himself in the future, as well as success off the field.

Asked what lessons he takes from NBA legend LeBron James, who co-hosts The Shop, Jackson said, "Everything. Being a champion. I feel like that's the one thing I wanna take from him, if anything else. Being a champion and being a billionaire.

"That's just what I've been thinking about since I was a little kid. Being a billionaire and being a champion."

Whether Jackson will become either or both with the Ravens remains to be seen.

Related Content

news

Cardinals not expected to use franchise tag on OLB Chandler Jones

The Cardinals don't plan to tag Chandler Jones. Whether his days in Arizona are done remains to be seen. Ian Rapoport reports that the club is not expected to use its franchise tag on the four-time Pro Bowler. 
news

Von Miller, Rams mutually interested in 2022 return

Von Miller closed out the season proving there's still good tread on his tires. There's a real chance his football ride will continue in Los Angeles.

Ian Rapoport reports that there is mutual interest in Miller returning to the Rams.
news

Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year. 
news

Head coach Dennis Allen 'still one voice' for Saints defense despite co-defensive coordinators

Though Dennis Allen has moved up to head coach and Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson were named co-defensive coordinators, Allen will call defensive plays and insists "there's really still one voice and that's mine."
news

Nick Sirianni remains 'confident that Jalen (Hurts) is the guy' for Eagles at QB

Following a subpar showing in the Eagles' playoff loss, Jalen Hurts was backed by head coach Nick Sirianni, who remains "really confident that Jalen is the guy" who can get Philadelphia back to the postseason.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torn on where he wants to play in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play in 2022. He just isn't sure where yet.

As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the Packers and is going back and forth on what he wants, NFL Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill could be in line for a pay bump. The Chiefs are working toward a contract extension for the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the Giants' roster, ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is not expected to be dealt this offseason. One prominent Giant, however, is slated to be moved.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
news

Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

Cole Beasley could be on a new team for the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have given the veteran receiver permission to seek a trade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW