NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2022 NFL Draft

I don't hate the idea of Jimmy Garoppolo sticking around. The Niners don't, either, especially if they aren't certain Trey Lance is ready to roll. It's an awkward situation, but mostly for those on the outside -- not for Kyle Shanahan. A post-surgery Garoppolo has no trade market right now. Maybe that changes when some poor soul has his knee shattered in OTAs, but you don't hear Garoppolo joining the Discontented Quarterback Club. They've been upfront with him. I'd expect Lance to get a robust chance to start one year after he was drafted third overall, but I'm not convinced the Niners believe they're sitting on Patrick Mahomes 2.0. What they have in Lance essentially makes them A) a Super Bowl contender or B) a playoff hopeful. Outside of adding corner Charvarius Ward, San Francisco has been ultra-hushed in free agency. The club that lost last year's NFC title game by 3 points is operating with self-confidence.