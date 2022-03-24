Around the NFL

Kyler Murray: 'I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal'

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 05:23 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

For better or worse, Kyler Murray's offseason has been an eventful one. From the rampant speculation over his social media accounts to a public statement from his agent on the desire for a long-term contract extension, the past few weeks have left the desert swirling even without Murray speaking publicly.

That changed on Thursday when Murray spoke to the media for the first time since scrubbing his social media accounts of all team mentions in early February. The Cardinals quarterback expanded on the headline-grabbing attention he's received so far this offseason, along with his future with the team as it stands today.

"I'm an Arizona Cardinal," Murray said, via the team website. "I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

Murray said he will focus on football and let "people who have to take care of that stuff take care of that stuff" when asked directly about a new contract. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have expressed their desire for Murray to be a pillar of their long-term plans. Heading into the fourth season of his rookie contract, the former No. 1 overall pick is due roughly $5.5 million with the team likely to pick up his fifth-year option, but the QB prefers a lucrative extension.

Murray's eventful offseason began after the Pro Bowl when the 24-year-old scrubbed his Instagram account of any Cardinals regalia, leading to speculation of the QB's happiness in Arizona.

"For a second there I was trending for, I want to say, five weeks in a row," Murray said. "Every time I got on Twitter, I'm like, what are people talking about my name for, all this stuff? Obviously you got the whole social media stuff and coming out with whatever it was with the future. But honestly I am happy where I am at, where my feet are, keeping football the main thing like I always have."

Added Murray: "If you are a kid my age, you're used to people take off (posts). That's just a thing. I took everything off of there besides one picture. It had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that."

Murray was an early MVP candidate during the 2021 season, leading the Cardinals to an undefeated record through Week 7 and spearheading an offense that looked unstoppable in the early going. An ankle injury halted Murray and the Cards' hot start, and though the team went on to clinch a wild-card spot, an early playoff exit was the bitter end to a once promising season.

Though he has yet to receive the long-term contract he desires, Murray might have helped quell the speculation of his happiness with the team. The situation might only be rectified when Murray inks a new contract, but the Cardinals QB was sure to let it be known how he feels about Arizona.

"It's an adopted home," Murray said. "I'm personally wanting to be here long term to go out an impact people that live in Arizona."

