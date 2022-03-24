Around the NFL

Ex-Rams WR Robert Woods picked Titans in trade: 'Joining this team is beneficial for my career'

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 08:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the Rams signed receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, it signaled the end to Robert Woods' run in Los Angeles. The wideout said this week the team allowed him to help pick his landing spot, which is how the trade to Tennessee transpired.

"They told me I'd have a say in where I'd be traded," Woods said Wednesday, via ESPN. "I did my research and spoke with past players that were here. And just having a relationship with [offensive coordinator] Todd Downing and [receivers coach] Rob Moore already from being in Buffalo. Then Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill﻿, A.J. Brown ... they're a top-performing team and the Coach of the Year [Mike Vrabel], so joining this team is beneficial for my career."

The Titans traded a 2023 sixth-round pick for Woods, who is coming off an ACL tear.

Tennessee needed another wideout after cutting Julio Jones following one ineffective season. Bobby Trees saw an offense that would fit his tough mentality that required another playmaker next to Brown.

"I am joining a great offense, a great team," Woods said. "I am really excited to get to work with Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown and everyone to get this thing rolling. We have a great back on the backfield, and you have to have a good running back to get the passing game going and I think Derrick Henry will complement what I do and what we'll do in the passing game, especially with Tannehill and T.D. [Todd Downing] calling plays, it should be an exciting group."

Woods is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. He is willing to do the dirty work as a blocker, which will mesh perfectly with the Titans' offense. But he's also capable of being an explosive playmaker who can easily win routes. Wherever he's been, Woods has become a QB favorite because he's always in the right spot and doesn't miss plays.

The biggest question for the 29-year-old's move to Tennessee is the ACL tear which cut short his season in November. Woods will miss at least OTAs and minicamp but hopes to be able to participate in training camp. He wouldn't put a timetable on his recovery but said in lieu of on-field reps with Tannehill this spring, he'll do the mental preparation to build a relationship with his new QB.

"It's one of those things -- building relationships mentally," Woods said. "I'm going to be picking his brain in meetings, asking him about concepts -- what he wants from a quarterback perspective and how I see things from a receiver's perspective -- so we can get on the same page. I'll be standing next to him with the script knowing how he thinks, so when I'm out there physically, I can just get open and catch the ball."

Related Content

news

Quandre Diggs: Seahawks 'not in a rebuild mode' post-Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Despite trading Russell Wilson and cutting ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿, the Seattle Seahawks have consistently insisted they aren't rebuilding but rather reloading. That notion was reiterated to safety ﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ as he signed his new contract to remain a centerpiece of the Seahawks' secondary.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 23

The Houston Texans have signed former Browns fullback Andy Janovich to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bobby Wagner visiting Rams; mutual interest in potential deal

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who played the last 10 seasons with the rival Seahawks, is visiting the Rams on Wednesday and there is mutual interest in working out a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots signing CB Malcolm Butler to two-year deal

Malcolm Butler is returning to New England on a two-year deal with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit announced as broadcast team for 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the new voices of "Thursday Night Football," Prime Video announced Wednesday.
news

NFL community reacts to blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade from Chiefs to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is heading from Kansas City to Miami in a trade that nets the Chiefs five draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder. Here's how the NFL world reacted to the league's latest deal.
news

Chiefs trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks, including 2022 first-rounder

The Chiefs are trading ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ to the Dolphins for five draft picks including a 2022 first-rounder, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Hill will receive a contract extension following the trade.
news

Chiefs give WR Tyreek Hill's camp permission to seek trade after contract extension talks stall

Despite an offer that would make Tyreek Hill one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers, talks on a contract extension have stalled and the Chiefs have given Hill's agent permission to seek a trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on dead-money cap hit from Matt Ryan trade: 'We're taking it on the chin this year'

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot discusses the team's strategy behind trading longtime QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned bringing back QB Geno Smith when talking about the QB room after trading Russell Wilson.
news

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons QB.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW