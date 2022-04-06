NFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿BURNING QUESTION: Did the Bears do enough to buffer Justin Fields in Year 2?





Fields possesses the athletic ability to finally end the QB shuffling in Chicago after decades of searching. Unlike other clubs with young signal-callers, the cap-strapped Bears couldn't buffer Fields with much talent this offseason. Losing Daniels in the middle and missing on restricted free agent guard Ryan Bates means the O-line rebuild is half-baked. Pringle is a fine third-fiddle receiver with upside but isn't a game-changing talent. Chicago must look to the draft to add aid for Fields. Last year, the Bears pass-catchers rarely helped the young signal-caller by making tough plays. While there are strides for the QB to make from a processing standpoint in Year 2, he needs help. Thus far, it's hard to see where that will come from outside of rising star Darnell Mooney.