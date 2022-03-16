2022 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

222) Jacksonville Jaguars

223) Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)

224) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)

225) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets)

226) Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants)

227) Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers)

228) Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans)

229) Seattle Seahawks

230) Washington Commanders

231) Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons)

232) Denver Broncos

233) Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings)

234) Detroit Lions (from Cleveland Browns)

235) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)

236) Los Angeles Chargers

237) New Orleans Saints

238) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

239) Indianapolis Colts

240) Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles)

241) Pittsburgh Steelers

242) Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)

243) Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots)

244) Arizona Cardinals

245) Houston Texans (from Dallas Cowboys)

246) Buffalo Bills

247) Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)

248) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

249) Green Bay Packers

250) Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)

251) Kansas City Chiefs

252) Cincinnati Bengals

253) Los Angeles Rams

254) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

255) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

256) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

257) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

258) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

259) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

260) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

261) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

262) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)