Odell Beckham Jr., Rams have mutual interest in striking deal for new contract

Published: Mar 03, 2022 at 08:36 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Odell Beckham Jr. faces another long road back to the field, but he might not have to pack his bags for whenever his return arrives.

There is mutual interest between Beckham and the Rams in striking a deal to keep the playmaker in Los Angeles in 2022, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday during the NFL Scouting Combine. Beckham's current timetable following ACL surgery has him set for a return to the field in November, per Rapoport.

When asked by NFL.com in February if he'd be interested in sacrificing some salary to stay with the Rams beyond Super Bowl LVI, Beckham laughed and said "of course," adding he felt he'd found "a home" in Los Angeles. Two days later, Beckham caught two important passes early in Super Bowl LVI, with one going for the game's first touchdown before he suffered an ACL tear that ended his game and placed him on another lengthy rehab journey.

Beckham had rebuilt his reputation after two and a half tumultuous seasons in Cleveland, gradually becoming a crucial part of a Rams offense that caught fire down the stretch thanks to the late arrival's contributions. After catching half of his targets and going without a score in Cleveland in 2021, Beckham snagged 27 of 48 regular-season targets for 305 yards and five touchdowns with the Rams. When the postseason arrived, he blossomed, snagging 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Beckham appeared to be in line to draw lucrative offers from suitors in free agency before his unfortunate knee injury. With less than a full season expected, the Rams could likely work on a deal that's friendlier financially, and with Beckham already very interested in returning, this seems very much like an easy decision for both parties.

Beckham's Super Bowl exit exposed the Rams' need for another quality option opposite Cooper Kupp. Though they'll get Robert Woods back and still have high hopes for Van Jefferson, retaining Beckham gives them another option in their pursuit of a title -- even if they only get a couple of regular-season months out of him. After all, for the Rams, the playoffs matter the most.

