Cardinals release linebacker Jordan Hicks in salary cap-saving cut

Published: Mar 09, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cardinals are up against the salary cap and have created some space with a Wednesday move.

Arizona released linebacker Jordan Hicks, the team announced. The Cardinals also tendered one-year offers to exclusive rights free agents running back Jonathan Ward and wide receiver Antoine Wesley, and are retaining linebacker Devon Kennard﻿, who has agreed to a restructure to stay in Arizona, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Hicks' release is notable because of two reasons. First, cutting Hicks saves the Cardinals $6.5 million in cap space, bumping up their available space over $8 million, and, secondly, it costs Arizona a starting linebacker who ended up taking more defensive snaps than 2021 first-round selection Zaven Collins﻿.

The move essentially creates an opportunity for Collins to see the field more in 2022, much like former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons received more playing time in 2021 than his rookie season of 2020.

Hicks started all 17 games in 2021, racking up 116 tackles (seven for loss), a career-high four sacks, five passes defensed and one forced fumble in his third season with the Cardinals. The former third-round pick of the Eagles turns 30 in June and still offers starter-quality play to a team in need of a defensive reinforcement. With the new league year just around the corner, Hicks should find a fit elsewhere.

news

Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Dolphins CB Byron Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury . The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp.
news

Commanders acquiring QB Carson Wentz from Colts in trade

The Washington Commanders are acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
news

Russell Wilson says he's 'forever grateful' to Seattle following trade to Broncos

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle ended Tuesday. But before he officially joined the Broncos, the longtime Seahawks franchise quarterback had a final message to the 12s.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on future: 'I'm playing until I'm not'

By now, ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ has to know he's very much wanted. The Eagles' longtime center has fielded enough questions about his future for five retirements. It's up to Kelce to decide if he wants to be back on any football field, and he hasn't made that decision yet.
news

Mitchell Trubisky open to joining Daboll, Giants in free agency: 'I don't know where I'm gonna go'

With a dearth of quality QBs available in free agency, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is becoming a popular name heading toward the open market. The Giants, who just hired former Bills OC Brian Daboll, are a popular landing spot for the QB.
news

Shelby Harris: Trade from Denver to Seattle 'tough,' but feels good knowing you're 'wanted'

After tweeting a crying emoji after news of being traded to the Seahawks in a package for Russell Wilson became public, Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris said he's torn about the deal.
news

Teams inquiring Giants about TE Evan Engram as slot receiver as well as tight end

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram as a slot receiver as well as a tight end, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Seahawks releasing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ after a decade with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Titans signing OLB Harold Landry to five-year, $87.5M extension

The Titans are signing Harold Landry to a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Wide receiver Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who played the 2021 season with Kansas City, is re-signing with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
