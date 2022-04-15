2022 NFL Draft: 7 first-round mysteries ... SOLVED!!

2) Will anyone take a quarterback in the top 10?

At least two quarterbacks have come off the board within the first 10 picks in each of the last seven drafts, but will this draft have even one? Well, despite the fact that a number of teams picking in the top 10 have a serious need at the position, the 2022 class lacks a passer carrying an elite grade as a prospect.

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett has been hailed as the most pro-ready prospect throughout the pre-draft process, as a highly experienced quarterback with 49 collegiate starts on the résumé. At Pitt, he ran an offense with pro-style concepts, and showcased a mix of swagger and intangibles that you like to see in a franchise cornerstone. That said, he lacks elite arm talent, and his collegiate career did not pop until his redshirt senior season. Pickett could be an effective starter playing in a managerial role, but he doesn't project as a dynamic game-changer at the next level.

Liberty's Malik Willis is the upside guy in this group, with raw talent and tools that make him an intriguing prospect for teams seeking a potential star at the position. He has unique traits that enable him to do things that others in the 2022 class are unable to do with the ball in their hands. Whether evading tacklers on designed quarterback runs or throwing the ball over the top of defenses on impromptu scramble tosses, Willis has the playmaking skills teams covet in today's NFL. But he has a ways to go as a pocket passer. From his accuracy and ball placement to his processing and decision-making, Willis needs more seasoning before he is ready to step in as a starter.