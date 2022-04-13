2022 NFL Draft: 13 prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

Every year there's a player who just really stands out to me above his fellow prospects, and this year that player is Pitre. I saw him in person for the first time at the Senior Bowl. Every time he was on the field, I just had to follow him and he would lead me to where the play was being made. We sometimes overuse the term "ball magnet", but the label fits for this young man. I've highlighted defensive backs Antoine Winfield Jr. (in 2020) and Elijah Molden (in 2021) when they were prospects because of their instincts in the secondary, and I think Pitre is this year's version of those guys. I love his ability to run, hit and cover.