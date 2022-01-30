2022 NFL Draft: Five standouts from HBCU Combine

Nearly 10 percent of the legends in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (34 players) played for HBCUs, a sign of the huge stamp HBCU alums have made on the league.

However, only one player from an HBCU has been drafted over the last two years. The hope is events like the HBCU Combine will make it easier for teams to get the information needed to bring in HBCU players, whether via the draft or as undrafted free agents.

On Saturday, Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams was among the NFL legends relishing this moment for HBCU players to show their talent in a specialized event for them with every team represented. Williams, who starred at Southern before he became an eight-time Pro Bowler, mentioned he felt hope for the future with events like the HBCU Combine and relayed to players the importance of taking advantage of this opportunity.