2022 NFL Draft: Six standouts from HBCU Legacy Bowl week

There was a lot of chatter about McClain during the week because of his size (6-2, 215), with some folks wondering if he could put more weight on his frame and become a move tight end at the next level. I see him as a big wide receiver who can go inside and make the tough catches. He certainly showed what he's capable of in the game, making seven catches for 84 yards. I think he's going to make a lot of people give him a look, if they hadn't already, with that performance. A tight end who had flashed during the week, North Carolina Central's Isaiah Macklin, did not end up playing on Saturday, so McClain had to pick up the slack for his team, and he did it quite well.