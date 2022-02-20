Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Other notable outings came from Team Robinson linebacker Derrick Mayweather out of Florida A&M, who had six tackles, and Team Gaither defensive lineman Da'Shaan Dixon (Norfolk State; four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, pass breakup) and wide receiver Marquis McClain (Southern University and A&M College; seven receptions for 84 yards).

Some of the NFL's most prominent current players from HBCUs are linebacker ﻿Darius Leonard﻿ (South Carolina State, Indianapolis Colts), offensive tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ (Arkansas-Pine Bluff, New Orleans Saints), defensive tackle ﻿Javon Hargrave﻿ (South Carolina State, Philadelphia Eagles) and running back ﻿Tarik Cohen﻿ (North Carolina A&T, Chicago Bears). However, there were no HBCU products selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and there's been just one picked over the past two drafts.

With Saturday's showcase hopeful of improving those numbers, Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass entered with the most fanfare. Having won the last two Black College Football Player of the Year accolades, Glass boasts good size (6 foot 5, 215 pounds), great leadership and a strong arm. Unfortunately, he turned in a subpar outing Saturday, starting the day just 1 of 5 and finishing it 4 of 15 for 51 yards, no touchdowns and a 55.2 rating for Team Robinson.