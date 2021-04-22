2021 NFL Draft: 17 prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

Trevor Lawrence is the guy at quarterback in this year's draft. There's no real argument about that, in my opinion. However, Lance excites me the most when I think about seeing how it all progresses for this year's QB class. He reminds me a lot of Bills QB Josh Allen, and interestingly enough, Allen sees a bit of himself in Lance. They were both lightly recruited out of high school and ended up at schools off the beaten NFL path. Heading into the 2018 draft, people questioned Allen's accuracy and level of competition. Lance is hearing the same questions now. We saw Allen take on the challenge and improve over the last three years. I think we could see a similar evolution from Lance once he enters the league. His upside is immense.





So, if I'm in the draft room with Kyle Shanahan when the 49ers are on the clock at No. 3 after Lawrence and Zach Wilson are picked (as we all expect), I'm telling him that if you're planning to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, this is a perfect situation for Lance. But once Lance takes over, San Francisco will be set at the QB position for the next decade-plus.