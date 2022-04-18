2022 NFL Draft's most pivotal picks: Saints' decisions at Nos. 16 & 19 could change everything

Are the Saints done moving? I'm not so sure. Their recent deal with the Eagles for the 16th and 19th overall picks feels similar to when Philadelphia incrementally climbed up the board to take Carson Wentz second overall in 2016, or when Buffalo traded up twice in 2018 to select Josh Allen at No. 7.





If this initial trade is a precursor for another move up for one of the top QBs, then we're looking at the biggest turning point in this year's draft. The Saints would likely have to get to at least No. 5 so they leapfrog the Panthers. (For what it's worth, there's been plenty of talk about the Giants potentially moving down from the fifth overall pick.) Would Carolina shift to the second QB on its board if New Orleans were to snag its preferred choice? The Saints could also wait and see who the Panthers pick at No. 6 and then swing a trade with the Giants at No. 7 to get ahead of Atlanta. There are plenty of possibilities on the table, all of them quite intriguing.





Another potential scenario involves the Saints staying put at both picks, preferring to land two impact players -- and the accompanying cost control that comes with their first-round designations -- as a means of managing the franchise's future cap burden.