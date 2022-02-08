Giants GM Joe Schoen wants 'as many at-bats as you can get' in 2022 NFL Draft

Could New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen be a mover and shaker in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Armed with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks and aiming to restock Big Blue's talent-well, Schoen suggested during a recent interview with the "Giants Huddle" podcast that he could see value in trading back to stockpile additional selections.

"I would say where we are right now, as many at-bats as you can get, as many swings as you can get, I think that's important where we are as a team," he said, via the team's official website. "Again, I don't think you're ever one player away. But if it's the second round and there's a player you gave a first-round grade to and you think that highly of him, then I think you go get him.

"I'm open to moving up, moving back, whatever it may be, as long as I can sleep good at night with the decision that I make. If I move back and I end up losing out on a player I like, I have to be able to live with that, or stay and take a guy or go up and get him. Again, if you're drafting good players and you're confident and convicted in your decision, then you'll sleep good at night."

Former Giants GM Dave Gettleman famously didn't trade back in the draft until last season when he sent the No. 11 overall pick (﻿Justin Fields﻿) to Chicago for the No. 20 pick and this year's first-rounder, which wound up No. 7 overall.

Several teams at the top of the 2022 draft board could seek to trade down, but without a host of top-flight QBs, finding a partner this year could prove more difficult than we saw last season.

While in Buffalo as the assistant GM to Brandon Beane, Schoen was part of the Bills drafts that saw them move up the draft board a host of times, including twice in 2018 to snag QB Josh Allen (No. 7) and LB ﻿Tremaine Edmunds﻿ (No. 16).

Schoen is a different spot in New York this year, with a team that has draft needs up and down the roster. With two top-10 picks, Big Blue is in a position to add game-changing players who could immediately upgrade a four-win team.

While not mentioning specifics, Schoen noted that adding high-leverage positions -- quarterbacks, edge rushers, offensive tackles -- in the first round brings added economic benefit given the five years of club control involved.

"When you're paying that premium and you can get a player that's cost-controlled for four to five years -- if it's a first-rounder, five years if you do the fifth-year option -- I think you have to look at that from an economic standpoint when you're trying to build a team," Schoen said.