2022 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts and Day 3 hidden gems to target

DJ's Big Board Ranking: No. 53

No. 53 Production Score: 87

87 Athleticism Score: 76

76 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 88

88 STARTER PROBABILITY: 76%

76% PRO BOWL PROBABILITY: 13%





The ideal NFL safety is multi-dimensional. He must be fast and instinctive enough to cover in space, while also possessing the strength, toughness and football smarts to diagnose and make plays in the box. Brisker fits the bill, offering tremendous value as a do-it-all safety on Day 2.





The JUCO transfer-turned-Penn State team captain earned 2021 second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press. The NGS Draft Model gave him an 87 production score, second to only Kyle Hamilton (91) among safeties in this year's class. Brisker showed off his movement and play-strength skills at the combine, posting a 4.49 40-yard dash and 22 bench reps at 6-foot-1, 199 pounds. His pro day measurables were even more impressive.





If Brisker is picked on Day 2, DJ's No. 53 overall prospect will be just the fifth safety since 2016 to enter the draft with an 85-plus overall draft score and make it past Round 1. The previous four were all selected in the second round: Budda Baker, Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger and Xavier McKinney. Chinn and Dugger were members of this same list two years ago.





NOTE: Projected first-round picks Kyle Hamilton (90 overall score) and Daxton Hill (88) will qualify if either prospect falls to Day 2.