2021 NFL Draft: Teven Jenkins, Azeez Ojulari among Day 2's top value picks

For the Panthers to trade down twice and still snag my No. 28 player at 59 ... one who suits their offense (and offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, who worked with Marshall at LSU)? Well, this is an exceptional value. PFF counts Marshall as hauling in 20 contested catches since 2019 (second-most in the SEC, behind Kyle Pitts), with an 81.8 percent catch rate on such plays last season (nine of 11). He also had seven deep receiving touchdowns since 2019, which is tied for third-most in the SEC. In his three seasons at LSU, his ability to run precise routes increased in each season, per my computer vision. Reuniting with Brady in Carolina forecasts for a shortened learning curve, both for Marshall and the Panthers as they implement their playbook with Sam Darnold under center. Look for Darnold's deep passing to improve week over week, based on the whole of the offense (with Marshall joining Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore) and the space they'll be able to create.