2021 NFL Draft trade tracker: Full details of every move 

The 2021 NFL Draft is here!
Keep up to date on all of the trades over the next three days with NFL.com's draft trade tracker.
Day 1 Trades
49ers trade up to No. 3
49ers receive:
- 2021 first-round pick (No. 3)
Dolphins receive:
- 2021 first-round pick (No. 12)
- 2022 first-round pick
- 2022 third-round pick
- 2023 first-round pick
Dolphins trade up to No. 6
Dolphins receive:
- 2021 first-round pick (No. 6)
- 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 156)
Eagles receive:
- 2021 first-round pick (No. 12)
- 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 123)
- 2022 first-round pick
Seahawks receive:
- Safety Jamal Adams
- 2022 fourth-round pick
Jets receive:
- Safety Bradley McDougald
- 2021 first-round pick (No. 23)
- 2021 first-round pick (No. 86)
- 2022 first-round pick
Rams receive:
- CB Jalen Ramsey
Jaguars receive
- 2020 first-round pick (No. 20 LB K'Lavon Chaisson)
- 2021 first-round pick (No. 25)
- 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 130)
Ravens receive:
- 2021 first-round pick (No. 31)
- 2021 third-round pick (No. 94)
- 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 136)
- 2022 fifth-round pick
Chiefs receive:
- LT Orlando Brown
- 2021 second-round pick (No. 58)
- 2022 sixth-round pick
Notable Day 3 Trades
Broncos receive:
Panthers receive:
- 2021 sixth-round pick (No. 191)
Panthers receive:
- QB Sam Darnold
Jets receive:
- 2021 sixth-round pick (No. 226)
- 2022 second-round pick
- 2022 fourth-round pick
Washington receives:
- OL Ereck Flowers
- 2021 seventh-round pick (No. 258)
Dolphins receive:
- 2021 seventh-round pick (No. 244)
