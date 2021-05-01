Around the NFL

Packers trade up to select Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 11:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to another A. Rodgers in 2021.

The Green Bay Packers traded up to the No. 85 slot to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Pack shipped pick Nos. 92 and 135 to the Titans to grab the wideout.

In four seasons at Clemson, Rodgers compiled 2,144 yards on 181 catches with 15 touchdowns.

"I hope everybody on our team and within our building is excited about adding Amari," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said, per ESPN. "It's something we wanted to add for a few years, that guy who can play inside [as a slot WR] and return kicks."

The first-team ACC wideout in 2020 is a slot maven with run-after-catch ability who can accelerate on the second level. At 5-foot-9, 212 pounds, Rodgers plays strong, runs through tackles and uses acceleration to beat defenders in space.

NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Rodgers to Randall Cobb. If Rodgers comes close to that comp, it would be a steal for the Packers in the third round. Green Bay hasn't truly replaced the Rodgers-Cobb collaboration since the veteran wideout moved on.

Rodgers is the fourth-highest drafted WR by GB in the Aaron Rodgers era (2008) -- Jordy Nelson (36th overall 2008), Davante Adams (53rd overall 2014) and Cobb (64th overall 2011).

After years of Aaron Rodgers tossing the ball to Richard Rodgers, he'll now have an Amari Rodgers to play alongside. Of course, you know, that's assuming the Packers don't end up trading the QB -- then it'd be Love to Rodgers.

Amari Rodgers was asked about the trade rumors surrounding Aaron and acknowledged that he was "aware" of the ongoing situation.

"Of course I want to catch passes from the reigning MVP and a future Hall of Famer," he said.

Related Content

news

Broncos select D-III OL Quinn Meinerz at No. 98

The Denver Broncos grabbed one of the higher-rated yet lesser-known prospects before the end of Day 2, selecting Quinn Meinerz with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It makes Meinerz just the fifth Division-III player selected in the top 100 all-time.
news

49ers select Ohio State RB Trey Sermon after trading up with Rams

The 49ers acquired the No. 88 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Rams in exchange for pick Nos. 117 and 121. San Francisco used the pick to draft Ohio State running back Trey Sermon.
news

Vikings select QB-turned-LB Chazz Surratt at No. 78

The Vikings selected one of the NFL draft's most unusual prospects Friday in North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who took a highly unique path to the NFL in making a switch from QB to LB halfway through his college career.
news

Texans select QB Davis Mills with their first pick of 2021 NFL Draft

The Texans used their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to add to their uncertain quarterback room. Houston selected Stanford's Davis Mills in the third round Friday with the No. 67 overall pick.
news

Vikings select Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond No. 66 overall

The Minnesota Vikings selected Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers select Florida QB Kyle Trask at No. 64 overall

The defending champions might have their signal-caller of the future. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

The Browns traded up with the Panthers to draft Notre Dame linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
news

Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

The Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

The Raiders traded up with the 49ers to grab TCU Trevon Moehrig in the second round. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW