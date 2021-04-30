Broncos select UNC RB Javonte Williams after trading up with Falcons

The Denver Broncos identified their guy and made a move to go get him.

Denver traded up with Atlanta to the 35th overall pick to select North Carolina running back Javonte Williams on Friday night.

A favorite of deep-dive evaluators, Williams carries an NFL comparison to a current star: Cleveland's Nick Chubb. Williams runs with power, sending defenders flying upon contact before bursting through open space for big gains. His physical presence helped him for the most missed tackles per rush (0.48) in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 2014, per Pro Football Focus, and it should make him an immediate contributor with the Broncos.

Williams joins a backfield led by ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿, who is entering his second season with the Broncos and whose presence essentially forced former undrafted darling ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ out the side door to free agency. Williams will bring immediate competition and depth to the backfield, making Denver's rushing attack into a legitimate one from the start of the season. With Gordon's contract set to expire after this season, it's easy to see a future in which Williams becomes Denver's three-down back, making an impact in the running and passing game.