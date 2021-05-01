Around the NFL

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 08:05 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A day after many believe the Las Vegas Raiders reached to take an offensive lineman in the first round, they traded up to take a defensive standout who had fallen into the second round.

Las Vegas, which traded up five spots in the second round with the San Francisco 49ers, selected Texas Christian University safety Trevon Moehrig with the No. 43 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.

Along with with the second-round pick swap, the Raiders sent pick No. 121 (fourth round) to the Niners and acquired a seventh-round selection (No. 230).

Las Vegas took offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 in Thursday's first round, a pick that was panned by many.

While Leatherwood was NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 62-ranked prospect, Moehrig was one of the highest-touted players left on Day 2 and ranked 16th.

However, Moehrig's availability at No. 43 is likely for a reason as he injured his back during training, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Moehrig wore tape on his back during workouts, which drew the notice of scouts and clearly affected his stock -- even more so after an MRI unveiled some issues, Rapoport reported.

If healthy, though, Moehrig projects to aid in remedying a long-ailing Raiders defense. The 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner is versatile and has great fundamentals and a great mind for the game. He offers a complete package as a defender and should quickly improve Vegas' pass defense and back end.

Related Content

news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

The Browns traded up with the Panthers to draft Notre Dame linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
news

Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

The Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Eagles select Alabama C Landon Dickerson at No. 37

The Philadelphia Eagles populated their offense with yet another player from Alabama on Friday in selecting center Landon Dickerson, just a day after taking Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to work with former UA QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Broncos select UNC RB Javonte Williams after trading up with Falcons

The Broncos acquired pick Nos. 35 and 219 in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Falcons in exchange for pick Nos. 40 and 114. Denver used the pick to draft North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.
news

Jets select Mississippi WR Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall

The Jets selected Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Jaguars select Georgia CB Tyson Campbell with first pick of Round 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars addressed the defensive side of the ball with the first pick of the second round, selecting standout Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.
news

Roundup: Chiefs signing former Vikings, 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon 

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing free-agent running back ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Friday afternoon. 
news

Ravens exercise fifth-year option of QB Lamar Jackson

Just a few days after Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh guaranteed the team would exercise the fifth-year option of franchise quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿, the club officially announced Friday it had picked up the option. 
news

New era: Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts to wear No. 8; Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase to wear No. 1

Kyle Pitts is the first rookie to take advantage of the NFL's relaxed uniform rules. The new Falcons tight end will wear No. 8 in Atlanta. Over in the AFC, Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase will wear No. 1.
