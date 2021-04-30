Around the NFL

Raiders first-round OT Alex Leatherwood not worried about media 'garbage,' out to prove Raiders right

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Once again, the Las Vegas Raiders stunned the Draft Industrial Complex, selecting Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood No. 17 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Most media scouts didn't rank the OT anywhere near a first-round prospect.

It was just the latest example of general manager Mike Mayock, coach Jon Gruden and the rest of the Raiders scouting staff rejecting the consensus outside their building.

"He was the highest-rated player on our board at that time, offense or defense," Mayock said Thursday night, via the team's official website.

At 6-foot-5, 312 pounds with athleticism, Leatherwood was a three-year starter at Alabama at both guard and left tackle, where he spent the past two seasons.

Immediately the pick was panned by pundits as the latest example of the Raiders reaching for a prospect that could have been on the board in the second round. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had Leatherwood ranked as his No. 62 overall player.

For his part, the Bama product couldn't give a plug nickel what anyone else thinks.

"It definitely put a chip on my shoulder," Leatherwood said. "It bothered me a little bit, but at the same time I'm not a media guy. I'm not the type of dude to get caught up in all that garbage, because I know what my film said about me and the GM and the coach, they know that as well. I'm just grateful that they watched that film and saw me as good enough to be the 17th overall pick. I'm more than excited to get to the program and prove them right."

Leatherwood is just the latest example of the Raiders disagreeing with the outside world.

The best example of stunning first-round moves under Mayock was selecting defensive end ﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿ No. 4 overall in 2019. Last year, cornerback ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ (No. 19 overall, 2020) was viewed by many as a reach on draft night. ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ (No. 12 overall in 2020) wasn't considered by most as the top WR in that draft either.

The point is not that NFL teams should agree with the consensus or anyone outside their own building. But up to now, the perceived reaches haven't panned out.

"We knew it would be controversial," Mayock said, via the Las Vegas Journal-Review. "We completely understand that."

Going against the grain, with several other offensive linemen on the board, the Raiders are putting their faith in their scouting staff and line coach Tom Cable that they were right this time around.

"Tom Cable, our offensive line coach, in all honesty, you'd have to ask Tom, but this might have been Tom's favorite player in this entire class," Mayock said. "I mean, Coach Cable has been all over him for months now since the first time he saw the tape. Coach Gruden loved this guy. Our scouts loved this guy."

The one trait many media scouts liked about Leatherwood was his scheme-versatility and ability to play both guard and tackle. Mayock said the club plans to start him at right tackle on a completely overhauled offensive line.

In the third draft with Mayock and Gruden, the Raiders took another big swing in the first round. They desperately need to hit this time around.

Related Content

news

Niners GM John Lynch admits he inquired about trading for Aaron Rodgers: 'It wasn't happening'

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, John Lynch shot at another big fish: reigning NFL MVP ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. The Niners GM admitted Thursday night that he checked in on Rodgers' availability and was swiftly rejected.
news

Rams GM Les Snead announces he tested positive for COVID-19; HC Sean McVay negative

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters in a news conference that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
news

Buccaneers select Washington LB Joe Tryon to close out Day 1 of 2021 draft

The defending-champion Buccaneers selected Washington linebacker Joe Tryon with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Ravens pick WR Rashod Bateman at No. 27, take pass rusher Jayson Oweh at No. 31

Long in need of help in the WR corps, the Ravens used the No. 27 pick on Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman. 
news

Jaguars select Clemson RB Travis Etienne 25th overall

With their second first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars went back to the Clemson well, drafting RB Travis Etienne.
news

Steelers select RB Najee Harris at No. 24, giving Alabama record-tying six first-rounders

The Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Titans fill void at CB, select Virginia Tech standout Caleb Farley No. 22 overall

The Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Giants select Florida WR Kadarius Toney at No. 20

The Giants selected Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Patriots select Alabama QB Mac Jones at No. 15

The Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers select Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater with No. 13 overall pick

The L.A. Chargers selected offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cowboys select Penn State LB Micah Parsons at No. 12

The Dallas Cowboys have a new potential star for the middle of their defense. After trading down with the Eagles for the No. 10 pick, Dallas selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW