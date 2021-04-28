2021 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts, Day 3 hidden gems

DJ's Big Board Ranking: No. 50

Production Score: 87

Athleticism Score: 98

OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 98

STARTER PROBABILITY: 58%

PRO BOWL PROBABILITY: 28%





The modern-day NFL cornerback must have ideal athletic traits to mirror in coverage, enough length to match up against the league's bigger receivers and disrupt passing lanes, and tape that shows the player can put it all together. Stokes fits each part of that description. At 6-foot and 194-pounds, with 32 and 3/4-inch arms, Stokes ran a 4.29 40 at Georgia’s pro day, fast enough to be ranked as the second-fastest time among the 265 scouting combine invitees from this year’s class, behind only Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz (4.25 seconds).





While size and speed are some of the traits that often make for a successful cornerback, the ability to make plays on the football is a desirable skill set no matter the defensive system. Stokes finished his junior season with a team-high four interceptions, including two returned for a touchdown. Out of all of the corners in this year’s class, Stokes has the highest probability of making a Pro Bowl within his first three seasons – ahead of two of our can’t-miss prospects, Jaycee Horn (27 percent) and Patrick Surtain II (24 percent).



