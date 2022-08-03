Around the NFL

Rams RB Cam Akers expects to 'play at a much higher level' after missing most of 2021

Published: Aug 03, 2022 at 08:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers missed training camp last year after suffering an Achilles tear in mid-July. While he surprisingly returned for Week 18 and the Rams' Super Bowl run, Akers is ready for a full camp and season this time around.

"Just to be out here with the team, man, it feels good," Akers said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "Just to have that camaraderie that I missed out on last year, going through the camp.

"I missed it. You know when you take a year off, almost a year -- it felt like a year, you miss everything about it, the small [things], the hard days, the easy days, good, bad. I'm just happy to be out here."

Before injury struck last season, Akers was in line for a hefty workload in Sean McVay's offense. When he did return, the running back lacked some of the explosion we'd seen during his rookie campaign. Akers said he's "100 percent" ready to make up for the time missed last year.

"I expect me to play at a much higher level," Akers said. "I just want to go out, get myself the best chance ... to perform, do what I do best and that's make plays. Whether that's in the film room, whether that's in the training room, I don't know.

"Whatever it is, I'm putting my best foot forward."

During the early stages of training camp, the Rams have rotated Akers and Darrell Henderson with the starting unit.

"I look at it as we've got two starting backs," McVay said over the weekend. "Those guys are great complements of one another, but I see them as both starting-caliber players. We need to get them involved. They need to be on the field. I think it's healthy for them to be able to supplement one another."

Prior to last season, McVay had primarily used one back to carry the load in his offense. His comments about running a timeshare could be partly due to both backs' injury history, a change in philosophy or mere training camp coach speak. With the Rams not playing most of their key players during the preseason, we'll have to wait until the regular season kicks off to know exactly how the coach plans to deploy his backfield.

When healthy, Akers sports the ability to be a three-down back. After missing all last season, he's ready to take on anything thrown his way.

"Whether it's runs, passes, screens, whatever I need to do," Akers said. "Whenever my number's called, whether it's from the slot, the outside receiver to the backfield, I'll be ready, whatever it is."

A healthy Akers would make an already dangerous L.A. offense that much more potent as the Rams defend their Super Bowl title.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Geno Smith seeing more first-team reps than Drew Lock, but Seattle OC not sharing plan for QB battle

The Seahawks are keeping their plans at quarterback close to the vest. Asked Tuesday if there was a deadline to name a starting QB in the battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, OC Shane Waldron wouldn't let on.

news

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie taking advantage of more slot opportunities

While much of the offseason spotlight in Buffalo has been on the expected Year 3 leap from Gabriel Davis and the star-quality of Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie has generated buzz early in training camp.

news

Buccaneers QB, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady turns 45 today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns 45 today. In honor of his birthday, the NFL Research team put together notes to put his historic achievements into perspective.

news

Legendary announcer Vin Scully passes away at age 94

Vin Scully, a legendary baseball announcer who also called NFL games, died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

news

Deebo Samuel on working out 49ers extension: 'What changed was the communication'

Niners "wideback" Deebo Samuel said Tuesday it was improved communication that led to him getting an extension worked out and also denied any discontent about how he's featured on the field.

news

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M

Left tackle D.J. Humphries has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, which is worth $66.8 million total with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million in Year 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo signs rookie contract; all 2022 draft picks now signed

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo has ended his holdout and the 2022 NFL Draft class has now all signed in the process.

news

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis on progress he's made since May: 'I'm light years ahead'

Tennessee third-round pick Malik Willis believes he's already seen major improvement in his game since he first began in organized team activities in May through minicamp and through training camp as it stands now.

news

Steelers GM Omar Khan on WR Diontae Johnson amid hold-in: 'We hope he is going to be a Steeler for a long time'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson remains present at team practices but not participating amid a stalemate on an extension. GM Omar Khan said Tuesday the team and Johnson's representatives have taken part in contract talks but divulged little else.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Derrick Henry working hard to avoid complacency; Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson growing confident

How big of a workload does Titans RB Derrick Henry expect as he enters 2022 healthy? How is Aidan Hutchinson progressing amid his first training camp? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW