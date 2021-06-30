Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into 2021: Ezekiel Elliott just misses top five

2020 stats: 10 games | 137 att | 691 rush yds | 5.0 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 5 rec | 52 rec yds | 0 rec TDs





The Patriots' offense will be as good as its run game. While Sony Michel was efficient in 2020 (79 carries for 449 rush yards -- 5.7 yards per attempt -- and one TD; seven catches for 114 yards and a TD), injuries hampered his third season and he ultimately lost the RB1 job to Damien Harris, who provided the Patriots a solid run game in 10 starts. Harris has been productive at every level and should pick up where he left off as the Pats' starter. He could see his first 1,000-yard season if he wins the starting job outright, but the possibility that he splits carries with Michel, whose fifth-year option was declined, is what has him low on my list.