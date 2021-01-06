RB Index: Final top-10 rankings; who's the next great running back?

But I'm here to give running backs ALL the love. More specifically, I'm here to give Indianapolis Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor -- the NFL's next GREAT running back -- some love.

For starters, Taylor's coming off a 253-yard rushing performance in the Colts' Week 17 victory over Jacksonville, breaking Hall of Famer Edgerrin James' franchise record for rush yards in a game (219). But Sunday's effort wasn't a fluke. He's performed this well throughout the second half of the 2020 season. Since Week 11, Taylor ranks in the top five in the league in a number of categories, including carries per game (19.8), rush yards per game (123.5), yards per carry (6.2) and scrimmage touchdowns (eight). This impressive stretch helped him land third in rushing yards (1,169) by season's end behind only Henry (2,027) and Dalvin Cook (1,557).

However, as well as Taylor finished the season, he certainly didn't start off so strong. It seemed to me that the NFL's pandemic-altered offseason, which wiped out the preseason, hindered his performance in the early going. He was thrust into the starting role after Marlon Mack﻿'s season-ending injury in Week 1, but in Taylor's first nine games (eight starts), he reached at least 90 rush yards only once.