RB Index, Week 16: Is Derrick Henry already a Hall of Famer?

3) Did he reach 10,000 rush yards in his career? Henry still has a ways to go to reach 10,000 career yards as he sits at 5,512 with two games left in his fifth NFL season. The slow start to his career (1,234 total rush yards in his first two seasons) didn't help, but his production over the last two seasons makes it feel like Henry could do it if he can stay healthy. A lot of players can't handle the sheer volume of carries Henry has received over the course of several seasons, but his build and dedication to taking care of his body has allowed him to be available on all but one Sunday since 2017. So, I don't think 10,000 yards is out of the question at all.

4) Did he win (or compete for) a league MVP award? Let's be honest, this award is made for quarterbacks, especially in today's pass-happy league. Adrian Peterson is the last running back to win it. He took home the hardware after the 2012 season, when he was a mere 9 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing yards record. Prior to Peterson, Tomlinson won the award in 2006 and Shaun Alexander did so in 2005. A 2,000-yard performance should put Henry in the MVP conversation but there's no telling exactly what the voters will do.

5) Did the player and his team have postseason success? The guy I think about here is my colleague Terrell Davis, who played a key role in the Denver Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the 1990s. He had a 2,000-yard season (1998) but is probably best known for his postseason performances. After all, he was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXII. This is the kind of dominant postseason that helps a back earn a spot in Canton. Henry played this type of role in the Titans' postseason success last season. A wild-card team, Tennessee knocked off the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens with Henry spearheading the charge. In those two victories, Henry had a total of 64 carries for 377 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and one rushing TD. He literally carried the Titans to the AFC Championship Game before the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs stalled their Lombardi aspirations.

The Titans (10-4) currently hold the lead in the AFC South over the Indianapolis Colts and seem to be peaking at the right time. They rank second in total offense, first in scoring offense and second in rushing offense, with Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill leading the way. Barring a late-season collapse, Henry will have a real opportunity to bolster his Hall of Fame resume come January.