RB Index, Week 15: Five most dangerous rushing teams

One of the Ravens' most telling performances of the season was the Wednesday afternoon clash with Pittsburgh in Week 12. Baltimore was completely depleted on offense, missing three key members of the rushing attack (Jackson, Mark Ingram and Dobbins) -- but they found their identity by running the ball. I mean, the Robert Griffin III-led offense nearly led the struggling Ravens over the then-undefeated Steelers by doing what Greg Roman's group does best. Since Jackson's return in Week 13, the Ravens' rushing attack has been utterly unstoppable, rumbling for 294 yards against the Dallas Cowboys and 231 more against the Browns on the way to a total of seven rushing touchdowns. We've seen how happy the quarterback is to be back on the field, where his play is again resembling his 2019 MVP performance. Jackson has provided the offense with a much-needed spark by running for 218 yards over the last two games, both Baltimore victories, to keep an AFC wild-card spot within reach. Lamar looked as dynamic as ever on Monday night, making huge chunk plays with his legs against Cleveland's man coverage.





Jackson ranks 10th in the league in rushing yards (793) -- however, it hasn't been all Jackson. Edwards deserves a ton of credit for what he's done for the Ravens' top-ranked run game. Over the last three games, the third-year back has averaged a whopping 7.0 yards per carry and added three touchdowns. Ingram and Dobbins have certainly played their parts, as well, adding a combined seven rushing touchdowns this season. The sheer depth of Baltimore's run game is unmatched. With this group heavily featured in Roman's scheme, the Ravens should have no issue running the table down the stretch.