Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Tampa Bay's best rushing option is headed for surgery.
Running back Ronald Jones is scheduled to have a surgical procedure to have a pin placed in his fractured pinky finger on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.
The timetable for Jones' return is to be determined, leaving a potential void in Tampa Bay's backfield. The Buccaneers opted to listed a healthy Leonard Fournette on the inactives list in what was described as a coach's decision in Week 14, then proceeded to defeat Minnesota 26-14 while rushing for 107 yards as a team. Jones accounted for 80 of those yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while veteran LeSean McCoy supplemented his efforts with 32 yards on four carries.
Tampa Bay will be left with McCoy, Fournette and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn while Jones heals.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday:
- Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills tweaked an ankle in Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but it shouldn't be a concern moving forward, Pelissero reported, per a source. Good news for the No. 10 overall pick. Coach Kevin Stefanski said safety Andrew Sendejo suffered a concussion and is in the protocol.
- Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah confirmed he underwent successful core muscle surgery. "I've been through a roller coaster of emotions this past week, but I just wanted to share with everyone that I underwent a successful core muscle procedure to fix an injury that I've dealt with for a while now," he said in a post on Twitter.
- Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Jack Driscoll will miss the rest of the season with a significant MCL sprain, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed. The rookie toughed it out to finish the game against the Saints but further testing showed the full extent of the injury, Garafolo added.
- Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said guard Matt Feiler has been placed on injured reserve with a pec injury. He also said running back James Conner suffered a quad injury and could be limited early this week. Along with Conner, Chukwuma Okorafor (ankle), Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) and Kevin Dotson (shoulder) also could be limited this week. Joe Haden is expected to get out of the concussion protocol.
- Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker suffered a slight hamstring strain and his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is to be determined, Pelissero reported.