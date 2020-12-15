Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Running back Ronald Jones is scheduled to have a surgical procedure to have a pin placed in his fractured pinky finger on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The timetable for Jones' return is to be determined, leaving a potential void in Tampa Bay's backfield. The Buccaneers opted to listed a healthy Leonard Fournette on the inactives list in what was described as a coach's decision in Week 14, then proceeded to defeat Minnesota 26-14 while rushing for 107 yards as a team. Jones accounted for 80 of those yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while veteran LeSean McCoy supplemented his efforts with 32 yards on four carries.