RB Index, Week 14: Teams whose 2021 RB1 isn't on their roster

Current RBs: Todd Gurley﻿, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Despite what others may think, I believe signing Gurley to a one-year deal this offseason worked out well. Yes, he's on track to finish with less than 900 rushing yards for the second straight season, but we always knew this was going to be a pass-heavy offense. The fact is, he's been a true red-zone threat, with nine rushing touchdowns, tied for sixth-most in the NFL, while Hill and Smith have provided sparks as spell backs throughout the season.





﻿﻿﻿﻿However, looking ahead, the Falcons are headed for salary-cap hell in 2021, so re-signing Gurley or another veteran in free agency doesn't seem like a good idea. Smith is still under contract, but I suspect Atlanta will save some money by drafting a running back for next season. That way, they can focus on bolstering the defense and offensive line in free agency. Second-year pro Ollison, who's logged just one carry for 3 yards this season, was a healthy scratch on Sunday and does not currently appear positioned to take on a bigger role in the near future.