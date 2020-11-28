Around the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Nov 28, 2020 at 12:47 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers running back ﻿James Conner﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Conner, a cancer survivor, awaits a second test tomorrow to confirm the positive result.

Kinkhabwala also reports a Steelers assistant coach has also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Contact tracing will continue within the Steelers organization in the wake of the positive results.

The news comes a day after the team placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt﻿, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/COVID list.

On Friday, amid a string of positive COVID-19 test results for the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers' Week 12 matchup was rescheduled for Tuesday night at 8:00 pm. ET. It was the second rescheduling of the AFC North divisional game this week, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night.

At the moment, Tuesday night's game remains on as scheduled.

