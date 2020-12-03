Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson: 'Very important' Texans re-sign Will Fuller following suspension

Published: Dec 03, 2020 at 08:13 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Will Fuller﻿'s season is preemptively over after a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhanced substances. The Houston Texans receiver was on the final year of his rookie contract and could have played his final down with the club.

If star quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has his way, the Texans will find a way to re-sign Fuller.

"That's very important," Watson said, via ESPN. "That's definitely one guy that I'm going to be working on this last month and offseason, for sure."

The speedy wideout will miss the final five games of the 2020 season and the first game of 2021 due to the suspension.

For the first time in his career, Fuller was on pace not to miss a game due to injury. In 11 games, the 26-year-old set career highs in yards (879) and touchdowns (8), leading a Texans receiver corps without ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿. Fuller's five games with 100-plus receiving yards were tied for the most in the NFL with Hopkins and ﻿DK Metcalf﻿.

"Will knows that we all love him," Watson said. "He always do the right thing and then one slip-up just got popped. But we always going to have his back. Will's my brother. The whole organization knows that too. And you know, make sure that we get him back for next year, especially in this organization."

With Fuller done for the year, the recent release of ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ (interim coach Romeo Crennel suggested it is possible Stills could be brought back in light of Fuller's suspension), and ﻿Randall Cobb﻿'s injury, the Texans receiver corps is currently comprised of ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿, ﻿Keke Coutee﻿ and fifth-round rookie ﻿Isaiah Coulter﻿.

Fuller will hit the open market in March, coming off his best season. The suspension, coupled with his injury history, could curtail his potential landing spots. It's possible that remaining with Watson is the best move for the wideout in the long-term.

