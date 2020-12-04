RB Index, Week 13: Ezekiel Elliott, Ronald Jones among running backs I was wrong about

Offseason ranking: No. 32





Ugh ... what was I thinking?! Actually, no. My assessment of Ronald Jones coming into the season was fair. He was extremely underwhelming in his first two seasons in the league, with 768 yards and seven rushing TDs over 25 games (nine starts). To his credit, he's already had himself a career season, logging 820 rushing yards (fourth in the NFL) and five rushing TDs, and there are still four games left on the Bucs' regular-season slate. He has looked more comfortable in this offense, and he's fought like hell to keep his RB1 spot with guys like Leonard Fournette and Shady McCoy behind him on the depth chart. The Bucs were quick to pull Jones whenever he made a mistake in past years and early this season. But lately, Jones, who's averaging 5.1 yards per carry, has been so explosive with the ball in his hands that they've had to keep him out there.