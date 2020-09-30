RB Index, Week 4: Five most physical rushing teams

Last year, the Rams struggled to find an offensive identity. This year, it's clear Sean McVay wants his team to be physical -- and it is. The Rams lead the league in rushing attempts through three weeks, averaging 37 carries per game, and their committee approach -- featuring Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown -- allows them to trot out fresh legs on nearly every play, from start to finish, even if one player (Henderson, lately) ends up with more carries than the others. Akers missed Week 3 with a rib injury, but when he's healthy, he'll rejoin Henderson and Brown in wearing defenses down behind an offensive line that has the second-highest run-blocking grade (79.0) by Pro Football Focus. Furthermore, the Rams lead the league in forced missed tackles with 26 (five more than any other team). You might expect that kind of performance with a high-profile star like Todd Gurley in the backfield, but Gurley is gone -- and this unheralded group is putting the league on notice.