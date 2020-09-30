Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game postponed until Monday or Tuesday

The NFL will delay the Week 4 bout between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans a day or two. It represents the first scheduled game altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Steelers and Titans is expected to be played either Monday or Tuesday, per a source informed of the decision.
The NFL later confirmed the decision to push the game. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Wednesday there's a "strong possibility" the game will be played Monday.
ESPN first reported news of the potential postponement.
The bout was slated to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS in Nashville.
The Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person team activities because of several positive COVID-19 tests out of Tennessee in the aftermath of Sunday's game. Initially, three players and five Titans staff members tested positive. Another round of testing Tuesday revealed one additional Titans player tested positive. No Vikings players or staff have tested positive.
The decision to push the game a day or two could give the Titans a chance to ferret out any additional players who might have caught the virus with additional tests. It also might allow Tennessee a chance to get back to its facility before playing a game. The Titans and Vikings facilities remain closed with teams operating on a virtual basis. Minnesota will reopen its facility on Thursday with more significant protocols in place, including point-of-care tests before entering the building.
The Titans-Steelers matchup between two 3-0 teams sitting atop their divisions could be a preview of a potential playoff bout, whenever kickoff takes place.