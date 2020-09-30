NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game postponed until Monday or Tuesday

Published: Sep 30, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL will delay the Week 4 bout between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans a day or two. It represents the first scheduled game altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Steelers and Titans is expected to be played either Monday or Tuesday, per a source informed of the decision.

The NFL later confirmed the decision to push the game. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Wednesday there's a "strong possibility" the game will be played Monday.

ESPN first reported news of the potential postponement.

The bout was slated to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS in Nashville.

The Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person team activities because of several positive COVID-19 tests out of Tennessee in the aftermath of Sunday's game. Initially, three players and five Titans staff members tested positive. Another round of testing Tuesday revealed one additional Titans player tested positive. No Vikings players or staff have tested positive.

The decision to push the game a day or two could give the Titans a chance to ferret out any additional players who might have caught the virus with additional tests. It also might allow Tennessee a chance to get back to its facility before playing a game. The Titans and Vikings facilities remain closed with teams operating on a virtual basis. Minnesota will reopen its facility on Thursday with more significant protocols in place, including point-of-care tests before entering the building.

The Titans-Steelers matchup between two 3-0 teams sitting atop their divisions could be a preview of a potential playoff bout, whenever kickoff takes place.

news

Las Vegas Raiders investigating players not wearing masks at charity event

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Tuesday the team is investigating the news of several players not wearing face masks at recent charity event organized by tight end Darren Waller.
news

NFL sends another memo to teams, warns of possible suspensions, loss of draft choices

The NFL on Wednesday sent its latest memo to all 32 teams about the importance of wearing masks, stressing safety while also warning those who do not comply will be held accountable.
news

Vikings to return to facility Thursday after zero positive COVID-19 tests

The Minnesota Vikings will return to their facility Thursday after being forced out due to concerns related to Titans players testing positive for COVID-19.
news

Bill O'Brien: COVID-19 tests forced Texans to cancel Earl Thomas workout

Earl Thomas' employment audition was put on hold. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said the team was forced to cancel his workout due to the recent positive COVID-19 tests in the league.
news

Washington DE Chase Young (groin) expected to be out vs. Ravens

The Washington Football Team will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens without its top draft pick. Ian Rapoport reports rookie Chase Young suffered a moderate groin strain on Sunday and is expected to miss the Week 4 bout against Baltimore.  
news

Fourth Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; no Vikings positive in latest round of testing

The latest round of testing is in following the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspending in-person team activities because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game.
news

Lions plan to keep leaning on Adrian Peterson in backfield 

Adrian Peterson took more snaps in the Lions backfield in their win over the Cardinals. The Lions want to continue giving the running back the ball.
news

Bengals want Joe Burrow to be smarter about taking hits 

Bengals coach Zac Taylor wants Joe Burrow to be better about throwing the ball away to avoid taking so many hits. The quarterback leads the league in sacks taken.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lead Players of the Week

Two of the very best the NFL has to offer -- Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson -- were among six players recognized as the best of Week 3. 
news

Wednesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin underwent an MRI Tuesday that confirmed a mild hamstring pull, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Frank Reich: Colts defense will 'have our hands full' facing 'stud' Nick Foles

Ahead of their clash with the Bears this Sunday, Colts coach Frank Reich prepares to go up against an old friend in QB Nick Foles.
