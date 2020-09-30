Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game postponed until Monday or Tuesday

The Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person team activities because of several positive COVID-19 tests out of Tennessee in the aftermath of Sunday's game. Initially, three players and five Titans staff members tested positive. Another round of testing Tuesday revealed one additional Titans player tested positive . No Vikings players or staff have tested positive.

The decision to push the game a day or two could give the Titans a chance to ferret out any additional players who might have caught the virus with additional tests. It also might allow Tennessee a chance to get back to its facility before playing a game. The Titans and Vikings facilities remain closed with teams operating on a virtual basis. Minnesota will reopen its facility on Thursday with more significant protocols in place, including point-of-care tests before entering the building.