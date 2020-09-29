NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities after multiple Titans players, personnel test positive for COVID-19

Published: Sep 29, 2020 at 10:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending team activities starting Tuesday because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests following their Sunday game.

Tennessee reported three new positive tests for players and five new positive tests for personnel, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation. The Vikings haven't had a reported positive test, but hosted the Titans Sunday, leading to their suspension of in-person activities as a precautionary measure.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the league and NFLPA said in a joint-statement. "All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

The Titans said in a statement, "Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow."

Pelissero added that the Vikings evacuated their facility, where coaches and other personnel reported for work Tuesday morning.

"Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19," the Vikings said in a statement. "As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday's game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen. We will provide further updates regarding this week's football schedule when appropriate."

Prior to the news Tuesday, the NFL had reported zero positive tests for players in its most recent release of testing data across the league. In the week prior, two players were confirmed positive. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell tested positive following the most recent release of testing data from the league and players' union, but did not spread COVID-19 to any players or personnel ahead of their Week 3 game against Chicago. Terrell was inactive Sunday.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, while the Vikings play at the Houston Texans.

Pittsburgh said in a statement, "We have been in contact with the NFL regarding the positive COVID-19 tests with the Tennessee Titans. We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday's game until we are informed otherwise."

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons offensive cooridnator Dirk Koetter watchs teams warm up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter defends aggressive strategy in latest collapse: 'There was still too much time'

Just one week after melting down in epic, historic fashion, the Falcons blew a 16-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining Sunday against the Bears. Atlanta OC Dirk Koetter attempted to explain his staff's thinking amid their latest collapse.
Tuesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4
news

Tuesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Defensive tackle Chris Jones tweaked his groin in the Chiefs' 34-20 victory over the Ravens, but it's not believed to be serious, Tom Pelissero reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:.
Mahomes, Reid applaud stifling defense in Chiefs' win over Ravens
news

Mahomes, Reid applaud stifling defense in Chiefs' win over Ravens

Some expected a shootout at M&T Bank Stadium. What they instead received was a reaffirmation of the Chiefs as the defending Super Bowl champions, thanks in large part to their defense.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson turns in career-worst passing performance in clash vs. Chiefs
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson turns in career-worst passing performance in clash vs. Chiefs

At times, Lamar Jackson has resembled something of a superhero on the football field. His latest clash against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, however, ended with him being unable to save the day.
Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (foot) expected to miss at least a month
news

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (foot) expected to miss at least a month

Bolts cornerback Chris Harris suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Panthers and is expected to miss at least a month and potentially six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
What we learned from Chiefs' 34-20 win over Ravens
news

What we learned from Chiefs' 34-20 win over Ravens

Patrick Mahomes had a stellar Monday night as he and the Chiefs improved to 3-0 and sent the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to their first loss of the season.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 10K yards

Patrick Mahomes surpassed 10,000 career yards passing faster than anyone before him, doing so in his 34th game. The previous mark was established by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who surpassed the milestone in 36 games. 
San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed makes a run against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
news

49ers TE Jordan Reed headed to IR, to miss 6-8 weeks with sprained MCL

Jordan Reed's return has met a familiar stop: Injured reserve. The tight end is headed to IR with a sprained MCL, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) rushes during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Week 3 inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III works out during an NFL football camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Former All-Pro S Earl Thomas visiting Texans

Free agent safety Earl Thomas is in Houston for a workout with the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.
A general overall upper deck view of NRG Stadium home of the Houston Texans shown with a full crowd from a end zone corner view during a Wild Card week NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Houston. The Chiefs won the game 30-0. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Texans to play remaining home games at NRG Stadium with fans 

The Texans will have a bit more backing the next time they take the field. The team announced Monday that up to 13,300 fans -- approximately 20 percent capacity -- will be welcomed back to NRG Stadium beginning with Sunday's clash with the Vikings. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL