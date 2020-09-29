Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities after multiple Titans players, personnel test positive for COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending team activities starting Tuesday because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests following their Sunday game.

Tennessee reported three new positive tests for players and five new positive tests for personnel, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation. The Vikings haven't had a reported positive test, but hosted the Titans Sunday, leading to their suspension of in-person activities as a precautionary measure.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the league and NFLPA said in a joint-statement. "All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

The Titans said in a statement, "Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow."

Pelissero added that the Vikings evacuated their facility, where coaches and other personnel reported for work Tuesday morning.

"Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19," the Vikings said in a statement. "As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday's game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen. We will provide further updates regarding this week's football schedule when appropriate."

Prior to the news Tuesday, the NFL had reported zero positive tests for players in its most recent release of testing data across the league. In the week prior, two players were confirmed positive. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell tested positive following the most recent release of testing data from the league and players' union, but did not spread COVID-19 to any players or personnel ahead of their Week 3 game against Chicago. Terrell was inactive Sunday.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, while the Vikings play at the Houston Texans.