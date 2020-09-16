Seven positives in latest round of NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 testing 

In the latest weekly update on NFL-NFL Players Association testing results, there were seven confirmed positives, including two players, out of 40,479 tests from Sept. 6 through Saturday.
It's one fewer positive test than the previous week's results.
Of important note for the latest testing results is that they were taken through Saturday and therefore the majority of the Week 1 NFL games, excluding the season opener featuring the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Houston Texans. As pointed out by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, no players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list across the previous three days.
NFL clubs began padded practices in mid-August and from Aug. 12 through Saturday, the NFL has administered 80,017 COVID-19 tests to players and there have been seven confirmed tests.