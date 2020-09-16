Seven positives in latest round of NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 testing 

In the latest weekly update on NFL-NFL Players Association testing results, there were seven confirmed positives, including two players, out of 40,479 tests from Sept. 6 through Saturday.

Of important note for the latest testing results is that they were taken through Saturday and therefore the majority of the Week 1 NFL games, excluding the season opener featuring the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Houston Texans. As pointed out by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, no players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list across the previous three days.