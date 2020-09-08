Around the NFL

Eight positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA

Published: Sep 08, 2020 at 02:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The latest results from the NFL's proactive approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19 continues to prove it is effective.

The NFL and NFLPA announced on Tuesday its testing results for the period of time from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. Of the 44,510 tests administered to a total of 8,349 players and team personnel, one player was confirmed to test positive for COVID-19. Seven confirmed positives emerged from testing of non-player personnel, bringing the combined total to eight for the period of time.

Of the 44,510 tests administered, 17,519 were to 2,641 players, while the other 26,991 tests were administered to 5,708 team personnel. The combined positive testing rate across the league for this period of time was 0.017 percent.

NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter was vocal throughout the preseason about the importance of continuing daily testing throughout the regular season, and the NFL and NFLPA agreed last week to do so. Results such as these prove daily testing has been effective in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus among NFL players and clubs. With the regular season set to kick off Thursday, the league and players union's approach has been crucial to starting the season without major issue.

Related Content

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) is seen during an NFL football workout, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Fournette on joining Brady's Bucs: 'For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback'

It didn't take long for Leonard Fournette to take shots at his former quarterbacks in Jacksonville. The RB said now that he's with Tom Brady, this is the first time in his life he's really had a QB.
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016 season
news

Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016 season

Colin Kaepernick is back in "Madden NFL" for the first time since the 2016 season. The free-agent quarterback has returned to the virtual gridiron via an update released by EA Sports on Tuesday.
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Kareem Hunt, Browns agree to two-year, $13.25 million extension

Kareem Hunt is staying in Cleveland for the next three seasons. The Browns running back agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million extension on Tuesday.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Ron Rivera begins treatment for squamous cell carcinoma

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said he has begun treatment for squamous cell carcinoma. He was diagnosed with cancer in August.
Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

The Jaguars promoted quarterback Mike Glennon to the active roster and placed linebacker Quincy Williams on IR. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes a catch as receivers run drills during an NFL football workout Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins agree to 2-year, $54.5 million extension

The Cardinals have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a two-year extension worth $54.5 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates after a big gain on a rushing play in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
news

Aaron Jones: Agent, Packers still working on new deal 

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says his agent and the team are still working on a new deal.
Sean McVay planning for 'three-back rotation' vs. Cowboys 
news

Sean McVay planning for 'three-back rotation' vs. Cowboys 

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay plans to use a three-headed backfield committee -- Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, and Malcolm Brown -- against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
A.J. Green looks 'good,' but Bengals likely to monitor WR's snaps in Week 1
news

A.J. Green looks 'good,' but Bengals likely to monitor WR's snaps in Week 1

A.J. Green is poised to play his first football game since Oct. 28, 2018, when the Bengals kick off the 2020 season against the Chargers. 
Joe Douglas: Low expectations for Jets 'angers a lot of people'
news

Joe Douglas: Low expectations for Jets 'angers a lot of people'

Most projections for the Jets have them sitting either in the cellar of the AFC East or at least on the stairs on the way down to it. Jets GM Joe Douglas doesn't see it that way.
Lions' Patricia coy on Adrian Peterson's role in Week 1: 'You know, we'll see'
news

Lions' Patricia coy on Adrian Peterson's role in Week 1: 'You know, we'll see'

Entering his 14th NFL season, Adrian Peterson is back in the NFC North. The newly acquired Lions RB arrives in Detroit with a familiar OC and perhaps a role already carved out for 2020.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL