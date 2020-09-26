Falcons CB A.J. Terrell tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday.

Terrell, a rookie first-round draft pick by the Falcons, is the first player to be placed on the COVID-19 virus since the beginning of the 2020 season. Players can be placed on the list if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they've been exposed to someone who tested positive.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Terrell's positive test came back overnight and as a result he was not at the Falcons' Saturday walk-through. Terrell has been declared out for Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears. Cornerbacks Delrick Abrams and Tyler Hall were elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

According to Pelissero, no other team members tested positive from the overnight tests and all other individuals were tested again this morning. Results from Saturday morning's tests will be available on Sunday morning.