Fourth Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; no Vikings positive in latest round of testing

The latest round of testing is in following the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspending in-person team activities because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game.

One additional Tennessee Titans player tested positive, and no positives came out of Minnesota, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

All other tests in Tennessee and Minnesota came back negative.

In all, four Titans players plus five staff members have tested positive since Sunday's game. There have been zero positives for the Vikings.

The Titans placed long snapper Beau Brinkley and nose tackle DaQuan Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, along with practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson﻿, according to the league's transaction wire.

Wednesday's results are a positive step, but the teams still aren't out of the woods.

The coming days' rounds of tests will continue to tell the story.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, while the Vikings play at the Houston Texans. Houston coach Bill O'Brien revealed Wednesday that his team had two false positive tests prior to last weekend's game vs. the Steelers.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reported Tuesday that the league intends to play Sunday's Steelers-Titans game as scheduled, but is taking it day by day.

O'Brien also told reporters Wednesday his team is preparing to play Sunday vs. Minnesota.

"These are the facts, this is what we're dealing with. We've been told by the league to expect to play and that's what we're doing," O'Brien said, per the Houston Chronicle. These are the things every organization is dealing with on a daily basis.'