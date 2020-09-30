NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Fourth Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; no Vikings positive in latest round of testing

Published: Sep 30, 2020 at 10:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The latest round of testing is in following the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspending in-person team activities because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game.

One additional Tennessee Titans player tested positive, and no positives came out of Minnesota, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

All other tests in Tennessee and Minnesota came back negative.

In all, four Titans players plus five staff members have tested positive since Sunday's game. There have been zero positives for the Vikings.

The Titans placed long snapper Beau Brinkley and nose tackle DaQuan Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, along with practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson﻿, according to the league's transaction wire.

Wednesday's results are a positive step, but the teams still aren't out of the woods.

The coming days' rounds of tests will continue to tell the story.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, while the Vikings play at the Houston Texans. Houston coach Bill O'Brien revealed Wednesday that his team had two false positive tests prior to last weekend's game vs. the Steelers.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reported Tuesday that the league intends to play Sunday's Steelers-Titans game as scheduled, but is taking it day by day.

O'Brien also told reporters Wednesday his team is preparing to play Sunday vs. Minnesota.

"These are the facts, this is what we're dealing with. We've been told by the league to expect to play and that's what we're doing," O'Brien said, per the Houston Chronicle. These are the things every organization is dealing with on a daily basis.'

Both Tennessee and Minnesota will continue to operate away from team facilities Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Washington DE Chase Young (groin) expected to be out vs. Ravens

The Washington Football Team will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens without its top draft pick. Ian Rapoport reports rookie Chase Young suffered a moderate groin strain on Sunday and is expected to miss the Week 4 bout against Baltimore.  
news

Lions plan to keep leaning on Adrian Peterson in backfield 

Adrian Peterson took more snaps in the Lions backfield in their win over the Cardinals. The Lions want to continue giving the running back the ball.
news

Bengals want Joe Burrow to be smarter about taking hits 

Bengals coach Zac Taylor wants Joe Burrow to be better about throwing the ball away to avoid taking so many hits. The quarterback leads the league in sacks taken.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lead Players of the Week

Two of the very best the NFL has to offer -- Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson -- were among six players recognized as the best of Week 3. 
news

Wednesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin underwent an MRI Tuesday that confirmed a mild hamstring pull, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Frank Reich: Colts defense will 'have our hands full' facing 'stud' Nick Foles

Ahead of their clash with the Bears this Sunday, Colts coach Frank Reich prepares to go up against an old friend in QB Nick Foles.
news

Texans call off workout with former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas' free agency continues. The Texans sent home the former All-Pro safety prior to his scheduled workout without a deal in place and nothing imminent between the two sides, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans Week 4 game set to be played as scheduled

Despite the news of new positive COVID-19 tests among players and personnel in the Titans organization, the NFL still plans for the team to play its Week 4 game Sunday against Pittsburgh. 
news

Denver Broncos to start QB Brett Rypien vs. New York Jets on Thursday

The Broncos' quarterback carousel is turning once again. Denver is expected to start ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ at quarterback in Thursday's game against the Jets, James Palmer reports.
news

Former Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse retires after eight NFL seasons

Jermaine Kearse is calling it a career. The veteran wide receiver, who was involved in some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays from the last decade, announced his retirement with an Instagram post Tuesday.
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter defends aggressive strategy in latest collapse: 'There was still too much time'

Just one week after melting down in epic, historic fashion, the Falcons blew a 16-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining Sunday against the Bears. Atlanta OC Dirk Koetter attempted to explain his staff's thinking amid their latest collapse.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL